Place your wager: sports betting finally arrives in Massachusetts

“All of that sports betting money going over state lines to bet on our teams, just knowing that it’s now all going to stay home is wonderful,” said Holaday. “I cannot be more grateful to the legislature, and this is not a sound bite.”

But later in the morning, after the Massachusetts legislature actually voted out the state’s long-awaited sports betting bill, that’s when the Everett casino’s president allowed herself to have her “little happy dance.”

The text message Jenny Holaday received at 5 a.m. Monday from Encore Boston Harbor’s lawyer saying that the deal was done wasn’t quite enough.

Gov. Charlie Baker still has not signed the bill, which allows both college and sports betting, into law. And while that’s expected to happen relatively soon, there will be a gap of several months before sports betting in the state goes from legal to operational.

Holaday said she and the other two in-state casinos that can open sports books have been told that retail sports betting will go live in Massachusetts before mobile sports betting does.

“We’ll hopefully be live by the Super Bowl, I think that’s the deadline everybody has in their mind,” said Holaday, who described the final version of the bill as “incredibly thoughtful, and really the best the best outcome for the Commonwealth.”

That outcome allows Massachusetts to join the majority of the country in allowing sports betting, a waiting period that comes more than four years after the US Supreme Court declared states have the authority to legalize sports wagering.

Other states in the Northeast took advantage of the opportunity relatively quickly and began collecting tax revenue from bets otherwise headed to offshore operations or local bookmaking operations.

Gov. Baker was an early supporter, filing his own bill in January 2019, but lawmakers on Beacon Hill took a methodical approach before a six-member House-Senate group hammered out the final details in the waning moments of the legislative session.

The compromise came after “four years of painstaking work and research,” said joint conference committee member State Senator Eric Lesser in a statement.

“Once signed by the governor, this new law will open a new industry for our Commonwealth, creating jobs and economic growth,” said Lesser. ‘It will also safeguard consumers and athletes with some of the strongest protections in the country while maintaining the integrity of sports.”

Integrity with regard to college sports was a chief concern in the Senate’s final version of the bill. But with the House holding firm on allowing college sports betting and the increased revenues that come with the always-popular March Madness basketball tournament, a compromise was reached. College sports betting is allowed, with restrictions — bets on in-state teams are not allowed, unless the team is participating in a tournament and in-game bets, called proposition bets, are not allowed on college games.

College presidents in Massachusetts had lobbied for no college betting, with the Senate’s version of the bill also including the ban.

Besides dealing with integrity issues, a significant portion of the new law is also devoted to assorted safeguards designed to curb problem gambling and address gambling addiction.

Dave Friedman, Red Sox senior vice president, legal and government affairs, described the bill as “a model in terms of all those integrity measures, plus it really covers the full gamut of consumer protection,” pointing to sharing of data on an anonymous basis among operators to look for disturbing or suspicious trends on betting and use of official data for in-game bets to also protect nefarious actors in the stands from getting an illegal head start on proposition bets.

The Red Sox joined the Bruins, Patriots, Revolution, Celtics and the PGA Tour in lobbying the State House for the bill, as did the three casinos and two of the online powerhouses, FanDuel and Boston-based DraftKings.

Estimates on the tax revenues the state will realize vary. But with the inclusion of college sports betting, the annual total is expected, conservatively, to exceed $35 million.

More than $141 billion has been wagered on sports nationwide since 2018, with state coffers collecting a total of $1.5 billion, according to Legal Sports Report.

Tax proceeds will be divvied up this way: 45 percent to the state’s General Fund; 17.5 percent to Workforce Investment Trust Fund; 27.5 percent to Gaming Local Aid Fund; 9 percent to Public Health Trust Fund; and 1 percent to Youth Development and Achievement Fund.

“We are thrilled that our home state has acted to protect consumers, create jobs and grow revenue in the Commonwealth,” said DraftKings CEO and chairman Jason Robins in a statement. “We are hopeful that the legislature will move to quickly pass this bill and Governor Baker will sign it into law.”

Also “thrilled” was MGM Springfield casino’s Chris Kelley, president and COO, MGM Resorts International’s Northeast Group.

“This new industry will allow Massachusetts to repatriate the revenue and jobs currently being lost to neighboring states and the illegal betting market,” said Kelley in an email. “We look forward to providing local sports fans an immersive, world-class sports watching and betting experience in our sports lounge along with a VIP viewing area within TAP Sports Bar.”

Except for Vermont, every neighboring state of Massachusetts — New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York — has an up-and-running sports betting operation.

Massachusetts will become the 36th state to legalize sports betting. A total of 30 states plus Washington, D.C., have operational sports betting.

Maine has legalized sports betting, but it’s not yet operational.

Until Massachusetts sports betting goes live, sports bettors determined to wager legally can still place their bets over their phones by driving over the state border and using a mobile app.

“It’s great to see Massachusetts getting in the sports betting game with the proper regulation on this growing industry,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO of the Bruins, via email. “We’ve been in support of sports betting, and believe there will be great benefits to state revenue and for fans to engage with their favorite teams.”

The conference committee was created to hammer out a compromise on three significant disagreements between the chambers: college betting, tax rates, and advertising bans.

Middle ground was reached on tax rates, with the Senate’s language to ban both college betting and advertising by betting operators not surviving.

The tax rate on gross sports wagering receipts from brick-and-mortar and fantasy sports operators was set at 15 percent, with online and mobile operators taxed at 20 percent.

Holaday considers the different rates to be fair.

“[Encore Boston Harbor] is obviously a significant investment, it’s a $2.6 billion dollar facility and it’s just a lot cheaper to set up than a mobile-only platform, so having a more favorable tax rate for those of us who have made the capital infrastructure investment, I think is fantastic,” she said.

Among the safeguards included in the legislation to address gambling addiction are, for example, prominent placement of problem-gambling hotlines when opening a gambling app. Regulators will keep an eye out for deceptive, misleading, and untrue advertising; ads will be targeted to adults over the age of 21; and there will be no pop-up ads or text messages from operators.

Amid all the gushing from the state and private entities, disappointment could be heard in the statement from Marlene Warner, executive director of the Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health, that the guard-rails are not strong enough.

“Legalizing sports betting brings an urgent need for additional protections,” said Warner. “If signed into law, more Bay Staters, many of them new players, will start gambling online. Innovative approaches to responsible gambling remain critical for encouraging safe play and offering support to those who need it.”

Horse and greyhound racing sites, including simulcast-only, are also eligible to accept sports bets.

For now, there will be no sports-betting kiosks in restaurants, bars, small businesses, and convenience stores, but a study will be commissioned to explore the pros and cons of expansion.

Up to seven licenses, or “skins,” will be granted for online operators. That list is expected to include at least DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, WynnBet and Caesars. Online operators do not have to be associated with, or “tethered” to, a Massachusetts property in order to apply for a license.

Applicants for a temporary license will be charged $1 million, with a $5 million fee due for those granted five-year licenses.

Owners of teams or skins, athletes, referees, coaches, and employees of teams, especially those with knowledge of confidential information, are banned from placing bets on their sports.

For online and mobile betting, funds for bets cannot be linked to credit cards — a measure implemented to ensure that consumers are wagering with funds on hand and not borrowing.

Background checks will be conducted on current and future employees of operators.

Betting on high school and youth sports will not be allowed.

In-game betting — as well as parlays, money line, over-under, proposition, and straight bets — will be legal.





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB.