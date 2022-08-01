Report: Celtics adding Massachusetts native Noah Vonleh

The Celtics are set to sign free-agent forward Noah Vonleh, according to ESPN.

The 6-foot-10 Vonleh, who was born in Salem, played high school basketball for Haverhill before transferring to New Hampton School in New Hampshire. Vonleh played collegiately at Indiana and was a first round pick of the Hornets in 2014. He’s played for several teams over the course of his professional career, including Charlotte, Portland, Chicago, New York, Minnesota, Denver, and Brooklyn. He’s averaged 4.9 points per game for his career.