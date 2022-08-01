For all parties involved, Christian Vázquez’s trade to the Astros proved to be an awkward swap

About 90 minutes later, Vázquez was back in the clubhouse packing up his equipment bag after being traded down the hall to the Astros for two minor league prospects.

Outside of the clack-clack-clack of the tiles, the room was quiet as other players refreshed their phone screens looking at the latest trade rumors to see if their teams were being mentioned.

HOUSTON — Christian Vázquez was seated at a round table in the visitor’s clubhouse three hours before first pitch on Monday, playing dominoes with Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and a few other teammates.

In an awkward scene that should have been avoided, Vázquez was in the lineup for the Sox and had just finished batting practice on the field when word of the trade came down.

Carrying his bat, he walked out to shortstop to talk to Xander Bogaerts for a few minutes. They were first teammates in 2011 at Single A Greenville in and have been good friends ever since.

Vázquez, who looked stunned, then made his way to the dugout. Another long-time teammate, Matt Barnes stopped him to say something.

Seeing a group of reporters from Boston, some he has known for seven or eight years, Vázquez stopped to take questions.

“It’s a business …” he said before a Red Sox public relations official, Carlos Villoria Benítez, tugged Vazquez down the dugout steps.

“It’s OK,” Vázquez said, but Benítez was insistent and pulled him away.

Those were his last moments in a Red Sox uniform. Presumably the Astros will treat him like an adult.

J.D. Martinez was watching from a distance. He stayed in the lineup on Monday but the odds are against it for Tuesday.

“That’s the hot question. I think anything’s open now,” Martinez said.

Martinez and other Red Sox players are disappointed to see the team being broken up. Many feel that president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom could have made some deals to supplement the roster when a series of injuries struck last month.

Instead the only additions were overmatched minor leaguers and the season quickly fell apart as the Sox went 8-19 last month. That created a credibility gap between the clubhouse and the front office.

As one player said, Bloom seems more interested in the 2024 Red Sox than the team on the field now.

“It’s a tough situation. I’m not a GM. I don’t have my GM hat. I don’t know the whole situation with the franchise and the prospects they have,” Martinez said. “All I know is we have the feeling that our team [was] good enough to compete.”

Seeing Vázquez traded was unsettling for veteran players like Martinez, Bogaerts and Barnes. Vázquez has established himself as one of the best catchers in the game.

A well below-average hitter early in his career, Vázquez has hit .272 with a .745 OPS since 2019 and played in 84 percent of the team’s games.

When Alex Cora asked, he happily played games at first base, second base and third base.

Vázquez is a reliable catcher who hits well, has shown he can succeed in Boston, and wanted to stay there. Players like that are hard to find.

“[The Astros] are getting a great player, a guy that you know is going to put everything he has into the game,” Martinez said. “A guy who will go back there every night to catch and give it his all.”

Monday was the first time the Sox were at Minute Maid Park since last Oct. 22 for Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

They lost that game, 5-0, to end the season. But there was a sense of optimism afterward. The Sox won 92 games in the regular season, beat the Yankees in a thrilling Wild Card Game at Fenway Park and knocked out a tough Rays team in the Division Series.

Bloom said afterward that the Sox were “ahead of schedule” as far as competing for championship.

That’s not a problem now.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.