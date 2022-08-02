Democrats’ climate deal raises taxes on private equity, VCs

Under current law, the profit share is known as carried interest and, for investments held for at least three years, is taxed as a capital gain with a maximum rate of 20 percent. Other service fees are taxed as ordinary income with a top rate of 37 percent. The disparity once prompted famed investor Warren Buffett to complain of the unfairness that he pays a lower tax rate than his secretary.

The measure, part of a surprise deal negotiated last week between Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin, would change the treatment of carried interest, which are profits that many investors receive as part of their fees. Hedge fund, private equity, and VC firms typically keep 20 percent or more of the profits on all deals in addition to annual fees of 2 percent or more of invested assets.

A plan moving ahead by Democrats in Washington to boost spending on climate, energy, and health care includes a potential tax increase on venture capital, hedge fund, and private equity investors.

Some academics have argued that since the investment firms are mainly putting other people’s money at risk, not their own, carried interest should be treated like other service fees and taxed at the higher rates of ordinary income. Politicians including former president Trump and some Democrats argued for closing the loophole to make the tax code more fair.

The 2017 tax cut law limited the carried interest tax break a bit, but the Manchin-Schumer package would go further. Under their proposal, firms would have to hold investments for at least five years before taxing carried interest profits as capital gains. And the plan would tighten rules around dating the beginning of an investment to make the five-year rule harder to evade.

Still, the plan would bring in only $14 billion in additional tax revenue over the next 10 years, versus an estimated $100 billion or more that could be raised by eliminating the carried interest capital gains treatment altogether. That’s because most private equity and VC investments still take at least five years or more to pay off.

Jeff Bussgang, cofounder of Flybridge Capital, would like to see Washington go even further and eliminate the tax break.

“This is a good step forward, a moderate, cautious step forward,” Bussgang said. “I would support an even more broad step.”

The issue comes down to the fairness of the tax code, Bussgang said. “It’s just not fair in the context of the tax rates that ordinary Americans pay for their wages,” he said.

Lobbying groups for the affected investment industries are fighting against taxing carried interest as ordinary income, arguing that the higher taxes would deter investment in new companies and innovative ideas. “As our economy faces serious headwinds, Washington should not move forward with a new tax on the private capital that is helping local employers survive and grow,” Drew Maloney, president of the American Investment Council, which represents private equity firms, said in a statement last week.

Bussgang said the argument is a red herring. Most of the money that VC, hedge fund, and private equity firms invest comes from pension funds, university endowments, and other large groups that don’t pay taxes.

“I’ve never ever heard of any investor in the venture capital world speak about tax structure as an influence... Tax structure at the levels we’re talking about are completely irrelevant for investor decision making,” he said. “The impact on the actual innovation economy is a total nothing burger.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.