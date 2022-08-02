Gunstock goes back to work after controversial commissioner is ousted

As a standing-room-only-crowd filled the main floor and mezzanine of Gunstock’s lodge, a vote of the Belknap County Delegation — the state representatives who ultimately oversee the county-owned mountain — removed one Gunstock commissioner and appointed another. It brought the end of a long-simmering dispute that last month led the mountain’s entire management team to walk off the job.

GILFORD, N.H. — Summer at Gunstock Mountain Resort is back on, and the winter ski season saved, after an emergency meeting in a packed ski lodge Monday night resolved a conflict that has paralyzed the New Hampshire mountain in recent weeks .

Now they’ll walk back in, days before a large summer concert and just a few short months before the start of ski season.

The county’s state representatives called Monday’s meeting on “emergency” status, to consider removal of Dr. David Strang — who had clashed with mountain management — from the five-person commission that runs the mountain and appoint a replacement.

Only 10 members of the 18-person delegation attended, the minimum needed for a quorum. Notably absent was delegation chair Rep. Mike Sylvia, who had previously argued to keep Strang and replace the executives who had walked off the job on July 20 with new hires.

But the strategy at the meeting, led by Rep. Harry Bean, worked. The ten members who were present accepted what was called a “resignation” by Strang — who neither attended nor sent a letter resigning — and appointed a new commissioner to fill out the rest of his term. In contrast to recent appointees, which were typically people with local political ties, they picked Denise Conroy, a newcomer to the state and a veteran executive.

It was the second dramatic meeting in two days, following a Sunday meeting of the Gunstock commission at which members Doug Lambert and Jade Wood – over the objection of Strang – voted to re-hire general manager Tom Day and the rest of his team, conditional on the departure of Strang from the board. At that meeting, Strang had said that he would resign if another commissioner was appointed.

A recent appointee to the Gunstock board and treasurer of the Belknap County Republican committee, Strang and fellow commissioner Peter Ness — who resigned last week — have frequently clashed with Day over his day-to-day running of the mountain. That hostility boiled over last month, with the mass resignation of Gunstock’s management team. At that point, Lambert and Wood came around to Day’s side, stating publicly that the only way for the resort to proceed was with the former management team’s demands being met.

Time couldn’t have been tighter. The resort’s insurance carrier had indicated its discomfort with the loss of leadership at the mountain. While some staff were still on the job, the mountain’s aerial adventure features were closed for safety measures, and the organizers of SoulFest, a weekend-long Christian music festival set to begin Thursday were threatening to sue if Gunstock’s full list of amenities weren’t available to their audience members.

Now, though, it’s back to work.

“I hope you hit the ground running, Mr. Day,” Rep. Bean said, just before the emergency session adjourned.

After the meeting, Day said he intended to do just that.

“We’ve got a lot to do,” he said. “We are excited the delegation made this decision to make sure we can do what we have done in years past,” he said, referencing his team’s record of raising revenues from $12 to $18 million. “We’re very appreciative of the delegation taking this stance and getting us back in business.”

The ordeal may be over, but as one delegate alluded, the political cost might yet be paid. A nonpartisan advocacy group, Citizens for Belknap, has coalesced around the goal of replacing county delegates they consider extreme, and the Gunstock situation has provided valuable fodder.

Rep. Richard Littlefield, of Laconia, told the audience that his seat might be one that is turned over in the next election, and that his involvement in the effort to reinstate Day’s team exposed him to criticism from “both sides.” Yet, he said he voted without regret.

“I wanted to be a voice for the workers, and a promise-keeper,” he said about why he ran for office in the first place. Then, speaking to the crowd, “I want you all to know that the employees are the real backbone of this mountain, and I wish you nothing but the best in the upcoming ski season. Cheers to you all.”