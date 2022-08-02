Local battery recycler plans $1 billion Kentucky plant

Westborough-based battery recycling company Ascend Elements said it will invest up to $1 billion in a new facility in Hopkinsville, Ky.

The plant will use Ascend’s water-based recycling technology to extract lithium and other exotic metals from rechargeable batteries used in electric cars. Ground-up lithium-ion batteries from an Ascend plant in Covington, Ga., will be shipped to the Hopkinsville plant and reprocessed for use in up to 250,000 electric vehicle batteries per year, the company said Monday.