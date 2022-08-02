Shopify invests $100 million in Boston marketing-tech firm

Shopify, the Canadian online shopping platform, announced a partnership with Boston-based marketing startup Klaviyo on Tuesday that includes a $100 million strategic investment.
Klaviyo, founded in 2012, automates e-mail and SMS marketing and tries to make customer data accessible and actionable for brands. As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will now serve as the recommended e-mail solution partner for Shopify Plus, a plan for Shopify merchants with higher-volume sales.
Shopify and Klaviyo, both involved in e-commerce, have worked together since 2017.
“Our goal has always been to understand our customers (and their biggest challenges) and build the most loved product that solves those challenges,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. “Partnerships with leading platforms like Shopify that share our values and mission are crucial to how we help solve those challenges creators and brands face.”
Advertisement
Klaviyo previously raised $320 million in May of 2021, bringing the company’s valuation to just over $9 billion.
Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.