Shopify invests $100 million in Boston marketing-tech firm

Shopify and Klaviyo, both involved in e-commerce, have worked together since 2017.

Klaviyo, founded in 2012, automates e-mail and SMS marketing and tries to make customer data accessible and actionable for brands. As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will now serve as the recommended e-mail solution partner for Shopify Plus , a plan for Shopify merchants with higher-volume sales.

“Our goal has always been to understand our customers (and their biggest challenges) and build the most loved product that solves those challenges,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo, in a statement. “Partnerships with leading platforms like Shopify that share our values and mission are crucial to how we help solve those challenges creators and brands face.”

Advertisement

Klaviyo previously raised $320 million in May of 2021, bringing the company’s valuation to just over $9 billion.





Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.