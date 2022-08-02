Shopify invests in Boston marketing firm

E-commerce giant Shopify deepened its relationship with Boston-based marketing tech firm Klaviyo, making a sizable equity investment in the firm. Klaviyo received $100 million, according to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The companies also announced a partnership that will make Klaviyo the recommended e-mail option for high-volume Shopify sellers. As part of the partnership, Klaviyo will also receive early access to new Shopify development features. Businesses that sell products on Shopify, such as beauty brand Glossier, use Klaviyo to automate e-mail and text message marketing campaigns. The companies have been working together since 2017. Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, said Klaviyo has “become invaluable to hundreds of thousands of merchants to help them better understand their customers.” Klaviyo employs more than 1,550 people, including about 675 that are based in the Greater Boston area. — ANISSA GARDIZY

Westborough company to spend up to $1b on Kentucky recycling plant

Westborough-based battery recycling company Ascend Elements said it will invest up to $1 billion in a new facility in Hopkinsville, Ky. The plant will use Ascend’s water-based recycling technology to extract lithium and other exotic metals from rechargeable batteries used in electric cars. Ground-up lithium-ion batteries from an Ascend plant in Covington, Ga., will be shipped to the Hopkinsville plant and reprocessed for use in up to 250,000 electric vehicle batteries per year, the company said Monday. Ascend will invest $310 million in the first phase of construction, which is set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022, and as much as $1 billion if the company decides on further expansion. The Kentucky plant is to begin operations in late 2023, and could generate up to $4.4 billion in economic benefits to the Kentucky economy in its first 10 years of operation. Ascend said it chose the location because of its proximity to a number of automobile factories and lithium-ion battery plants. — HIAWATHA BRAY

Uber’s revenue up but it still lost nearly $2b last quarter

Uber on Tuesday reported record revenue in its most recent quarter and said more drivers and couriers were using its platform than ever before, suggesting that the company is emerging from a pandemic-fueled downturn in a far better position than it was two years ago. Still, Uber lost nearly $2 billion from its stakes in other ride-hailing services. The company outperformed analysts’ expectations, shaking off concerns over high inflation to post $8 billion in revenue, a 105 percent surge from a year earlier, when the world was just emerging from pandemic lockdowns. Growth in Uber’s ride-hailing business drove the increase, although its food delivery arm jumped 37 percent from a year earlier. The record 122 million people using Uber each month accounted for a combined 1.8 billion trips in the April-to-June quarter, up 24 percent from a year earlier. Uber’s stock soared nearly 19 percent Tuesday. — NEW YORK TIMES

Japanese truck maker faked emissions data for 19 years

Hino Motors, a truck maker that’s part of the Toyota group, systematically falsified emissions data dating back as far as 2003, according to the results of an investigation released Tuesday. President Satoshi Ogiso bowed deeply at a hastily called news conference and apologized to customers and other stakeholders. Teams that were developing engines knew they couldn’t meet targets and felt so pressured they falsified test results, Ogiso said. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

BP’s profits soar

BP said its earnings from April to June almost tripled from a year earlier, increasing pressure on governments to intervene as energy companies profit from high oil and natural gas prices that are fueling inflation and squeezing consumers. Net income jumped to $9.26 billion in the second quarter from $3.12 billion in the same period a year ago, London-based BP said Tuesday. It said it expects oil and gas prices to remain high due to disruptions in supply caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. BP’s earnings come as energy companies worldwide scoop up record profits. British rival Shell last week posted an unprecedented $18 billion quarterly profit. Irving, Texas-based Exxon Mobil reported net income of $17.85 billion, and San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron earned $11.62 billion. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Robinhood’s crypto section fined $30m by N.Y. regulator

Robinhood’s cryptocurrency arm was fined $30 million by New York’s financial regulator after the brokerage was accused of violating anti-money-laundering and cybersecurity rules. The unit must enlist an independent consultant to monitor compliance, according to an order filed Tuesday. The firm disclosed last year that it expected to pay the penalty. The enforcement action by the New York State Department of Financial Services underscores the continued regulatory scrutiny Robinhood faces, even as it pushes a message to investors that it’s taking a “safety first” stance toward digital tokens. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Maker of Oatly recalls 53 products

The maker of Oatly and other specialty drinks has issued a recall for 53 of its products because of potential microbial contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Fresno, Calif.-based Lyons Magnus issued the voluntary recall after a preliminary analysis showed they did not meet commercial sterility benchmarks, raising the risk of contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii. Though no illnesses have been reported in connection with the issue, the agency advises against consuming any of the products. The recall extends to various protein drinks, coffee products, and other beverages, including Oatly’s Oat-Milk Barista Edition, Stumptown Cold Brew Coffee with Oat Milk, and Aloha plant-based protein drinks, as well as offerings from Lyons, Glucerna, Pirq, Intelligentsia, Kate Farms, Premier Protein, MRE, and Imperial. — WASHINGTON POST

Schiphol Airport to continue limiting capacity into the fall

Amsterdam Schiphol airport extended capacity curbs into the autumn as the Dutch hub continues to grapple with a staffing crunch. Royal Schiphol Group NV will cap the number of departing passengers at 67,500 per day for September and 69,500 in October, it said in a statement Tuesday. The numbers are lower than the 72,500 limit set for August, reflecting slower transit times through security as people hand over coats worn in the cooler weather for inspection, according to the airport, which is home to the Dutch division of Air France-KLM. Like airports across Western Europe, Schiphol has been plagued by staffing and labor disruption for many weeks, prompting it to formally limit capacity for July and August. The hub last month reached a deal with unions to raise wages and add more permanent workers, with about 200 new security personnel starting in the next few weeks and 80 more in October. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Caterpillar sales down in China

Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s biggest makers of construction equipment, is facing a slowdown in China while grappling with the impacts of higher costs to make its iconic yellow machines. Caterpillar, often viewed as an economic bellwether, said Tuesday in its second-quarter report that construction equipment sales fell in Asia Pacific, citing lower revenue from end users in China. The company brought in $13.5 billion in revenue from machinery, energy, and transportation, missing analysts’ estimates. Caterpillar’s results come as the producer grapples with headwinds including supply-chain troubles and surging power costs across Europe as well as COVID-related shutdowns and property woes in China. — BLOOMBERG NEWS