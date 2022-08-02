Recipe: Creamy avocado hummus goes with pita, tortilla chips, veggies, or breakfast toast

Serves 8
Hummus and guacamole, both fan favorites, are together in one bowl in this simple homemade dip. For just the right amount of crunch and pizzaz, top the mixture with a cucumber salad tossed with fresh cilantro, lime, and red pepper. Serve creamy avocado hummus with pita or tortilla chips and a platter of vegetables, spread it on toast for breakfast, or in a sandwich instead of mayo. Spoon leftovers into a container, press plastic wrap directly onto the surface, and cover with the lid before you refrigerate.
HUMMUS
|1
|can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained
|2
|ripe avocados, halved, seeded, peeled, and cut into large chunks
|1
|clove garlic, coarsely chopped
|3
|tablespoons olive oil
|3
|tablespoons tahini
|Juice of 2 limes, or more if needed
|½
|teaspoon ground cumin
|Salt, to taste
1. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, avocados, garlic, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, cumin, and a generous pinch of salt. Work the mixture until smooth.
2. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or lime juice, if you like. Transfer to a shallow serving platter, spreading it with a rubber spatula.
SALAD
|1
|pickling or other small cucumber, cut into small dice (about 1/2 cup)
|2
|tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
|Juice of 1/2 lime
|1
|teaspoon olive oil
|Pinch of crushed red pepper
|Salt, to taste
1. In a bowl, combine cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, red pepper, and a pinch of salt. Toss gently.
2. With a slotted spoon, top the avocado hummus with the cucumber mixture, leaving behind some of the excess liquid.
Karoline Boehm Goodnick
