SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Creamy avocado hummus goes with pita, tortilla chips, veggies, or breakfast toast

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated August 2, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Avocado Hummus.Karoline Boehm Goodnick

Serves 8

Hummus and guacamole, both fan favorites, are together in one bowl in this simple homemade dip. For just the right amount of crunch and pizzaz, top the mixture with a cucumber salad tossed with fresh cilantro, lime, and red pepper. Serve creamy avocado hummus with pita or tortilla chips and a platter of vegetables, spread it on toast for breakfast, or in a sandwich instead of mayo. Spoon leftovers into a container, press plastic wrap directly onto the surface, and cover with the lid before you refrigerate.

HUMMUS

1can (15 ounces) chickpeas, drained
2 ripe avocados, halved, seeded, peeled, and cut into large chunks
1clove garlic, coarsely chopped
3tablespoons olive oil
3tablespoons tahini
Juice of 2 limes, or more if needed
½teaspoon ground cumin
Salt, to taste

1. In a food processor, combine the chickpeas, avocados, garlic, olive oil, tahini, lime juice, cumin, and a generous pinch of salt. Work the mixture until smooth.

2. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt or lime juice, if you like. Transfer to a shallow serving platter, spreading it with a rubber spatula.

SALAD

1 pickling or other small cucumber, cut into small dice (about 1/2 cup)
2tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
Juice of 1/2 lime
1teaspoon olive oil
Pinch of crushed red pepper
Salt, to taste

1. In a bowl, combine cucumber, cilantro, lime juice, olive oil, red pepper, and a pinch of salt. Toss gently.

2. With a slotted spoon, top the avocado hummus with the cucumber mixture, leaving behind some of the excess liquid.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

