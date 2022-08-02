fb-pixel Skip to main content
FOOD

Shake some shiitake powder into just about anything

Sprinkle it into sauces, soups, stews, sautéed vegetables — even ice cream! — for an earthy richness and umami boost

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated August 2, 2022, 1 hour ago
Sugimoto Forest-grown Shiitake Powder from Japan.Handout

In Japan, the Sugimoto family continues a thousand-year-old agricultural tradition of cultivating shiitake mushrooms in the forests on sawtooth oak logs that bear the sweetest sap. Using an innovative far-infrared process, Sugimoto’s shiitakes are later dried, preserving their character and taste. The company sells the dried shiitakes worldwide and also a powder ground from them. The woodsy powder is easy to use. Sprinkle it into sauces, soups, stews, sautéed vegetables, or just about anything savory for an earthy richness and umami boost. The more you add, the more you ramp up the flavor of the foods. It lends itself to experimentation — swirl a dusting into mayonnaise. It will warm the flavor of vanilla ice cream. Sugimoto Forest-grown Shiitake Powder ($12.99 for 1.4 ounces) is available at amazon.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND

Advertisement


Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video