Where to find Choco Taco-inspired desserts across Greater Boston

Here’s a look at where to find Choco Taco-inspired desserts across Boston.

It’s an old-school novelty — an iconic dessert many simply aren’t ready to say goodbye to. But as stores clear out their remaining inventory, Boston-area restaurants and pastry chefs are getting creative with the nostalgic ice cream treat.

People are mourning the end of an era: Klondike is discontinuing the Choco Taco .

Yellow Door Taqueria

Yellow Door Taqueria has a one-day-only special on Tuesday, Aug. 2, starting at 4 p.m. Pastry chef Kate Holowchik is serving up the Choco Taco Doughnut, available at both the restaurant’s South End and Lower Mills locations “until they run out,” according to a release from the restaurant. Priced at $7, the Choco Taco Doughnut is a half moon-shaped vanilla brioche filled with vanilla bean pastry cream, dipped in chocolate-peanut ganache, and garnished with a waffle cone tuile, which is a thin, crispy cookie.

2297 Dorchester Ave., Boston; 354 Harrison Ave, Boston. yellowdoortaqueria.com

Honeycomb Creamery

Honeycomb Creamery in Cambridge offers small-batch, homemade ice cream, and every week, the shop entices visitors with its own rendition of Taco Tuesday. Currently, Honeycomb Creamery is serving a S’mores Taco, which is a chocolate waffle cone filled with malted vanilla ice cream, homemade marshmallow, dipped in a dark chocolate shell dusted with graham cracker crumbs. Find them at the Cambridge shop on Tuesdays from noon until sellout, or at various pop-ups at Lamplighter Broadway and Lamplighter CX.

1702 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. honeycombcreamery.com

The Paddle Inn

Up in Newburyport, chef Suzi Maitland at the Paddle Inn has created her own original Choco Taco that she’s been serving customers for years. The dessert, now a staple at the restaurant, features a crispy, tuile shell, flavored with cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla, stuffed with homemade vanilla ice cream. The $10 dessert is dipped into a Mexican dark chocolate ganache, and topped with cookie crumbs.

27 State St., Newburyport. paddleinnsurf.com

Cunard Tavern

Chef Anthony Pino of Cunard Tavern in Eastie met the moment. He’s serving up a Choco Taco dessert special daily, in limited numbers, through the rest of the summer. At $9, this rendition of the dessert features a homemade tuile cookie, vanilla bean ice cream, milk chocolate, and crushed, roasted peanuts.

24 Orleans St., Boston. cunardtavern.com

