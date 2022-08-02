Authorities investigate bomb threats against New Hampshire colleges

New Hampshire authorities are investigating multiple reports of bomb threats against various colleges across the state, officials said on Tuesday.
Approximately 10 universities have been targeted in the scheme, according to a statement from the N.H. Department of Safety. Investigators found that the same phone number was used to make all the threats, and believe that the caller may be from overseas and using a spoofed number, the statement said.
The statement did not identifythe colleges and universities.
Investigators have “no information” to indicate the credibility of any threats, the statement said.
