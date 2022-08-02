Crews battle flare ups at brush fire in Gloucester

The fire on Poles Hill broke out Monday around 10:45 a.m. and burned for hours, drawing mutual aid from several North Shore communities.

Gloucester and state fire crews returned Tuesday to the scene of a three-alarm brush fire that has burned between nine and 10 acres and sent one firefighter to the hospital, fire officials said.

Hot spots and flare ups required crews to return on Tuesday, Gloucester Fire Chief Eric Smith said.

“We’re getting a lot of fire that’s running pretty deep; it’s holding a lot of heat,” Smith said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And so we’re getting flare ups all along the outer perimeter of that fire area.”

Advertisement

“You put it out, you turn around, and it light backs up right next to where it just burned [but] only into the new fuel source,” Smith continued.

Crews were to remain on scene until it gets dark, Smith said.

“We can’t be out there in the middle of the pitch black trying to operate because it just isn’t safe enough to do that,” he said.

Smith said that while they don’t have a cause determined yet, they are “pretty certain” that the blaze was started by a human.

The fire, he said, has been contained to a top of the hill and has burned “more like 10 acres.” Smith explained the terrain is a large granite hill covered in a lot of brush that’s “very flammable.”

Smith said crews will likely return Wednesday morning.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.