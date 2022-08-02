De la Cruz elected new Republican leader in R.I. Senate

The 38-member Senate includes five Republicans: Algiere, de la Cruz, Rogers, Thomas Paolino of Lincoln, and Elaine J. Morgan of Hopkinton.

PROVIDENCE — The state Senate’s Republican caucus on Tuesday announced that Senator Jessica de la Cruz has been elected the new Senate minority leader, replacing Senator Dennis L. Algiere, who is leaving after 30 years in the legislature.

“I’m deeply honored that my caucus has entrusted me with this nomination,” de la Cruz said in a statement. “I recognize this comes with tremendous responsibility at a critical moment for Rhode Islanders. I have immense optimism about our state’s future despite the uncertainty ahead.”

Advertisement

De la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, was elected to the Senate in November 2018, and named Senate minority whip in 2020. Earlier this year, she launched a campaign for the 2nd Congressional District seat that Democratic US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

But a month later, she announced she was dropping out of the race and endorsing former Cranston mayor Allan W. Fung. “After deep thought, prayers, and conversations with my family, I have decided to suspend my Congressional campaign,” she said at the time in statement shared on Twitter.

Algiere, who decided not to seek reelection after 30 years on Smith Hill, has been Senate minority leader since 1997, and he will continue serving as a senator until January 2023.

“One thing that was always certain was Senator Algiere’s steady hand,” de la Cruz said. “He remains one of the finest examples of a statesman. His leadership was always reliable and unfaltering, which is why he is universally respected throughout our state.”

She thanked Algiere for his guidance over the last four years, promising she would work constantly to meet the moment with the high standard Algiere set.

Advertisement

Rogers, a Foster Republican, said, “Our state is facing enormous challenges that many legislators are ready to tackle. I am so proud to have the honor of representing my district and all Rhode Islanders who want and deserve to have their voices heard, particularly from the rural communities.”

Rogers said he is committed to making “bold, structural changes” in Rhode Island and helping de la Cruz “build our caucus and champion issues that are critical to our communities.” Also, he said he’s grateful to Algiere. “His time in the Senate was always unselfish and for public service in every sense of the word,” he said.

Republican leadership also changed hands in the House earlier this year.

In June, House Minority Leader Blake A. Filippi, a Block Island Republican, made a surprise announcement on the last night of the legislative session, saying he would not run for re-election. The eight-member House GOP caucus promptly named Representative Michael W. Chippendale, a Foster Republican, as the new minority leader, and chose Representative David J. Place, a Burrillville Republican, to replace Chippendale as House minority whip.

Chippendale responded to Tuesday’s news with a tweet, saying, “I’m very happy for my Senate counterparts Leader de la Cruz and Whip Rogers. I’m honored to represent & fight for the fine people of Foster & Glocester along side Jessica & Gordon - they will be fantastic leaders in the Senate caucus.”

Advertisement













Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.