Diocese assigns priest to Narragansett parish after placing him on leave over inappropriate comments to students

Silva had been on temporary administrative leave since February, after the principal of Immaculate Conception Catholic Regional School in Cranston barred him when parents complained that he’d asked children about their sexual activity and orientation.

The Diocese of Providence has placed the Rev. Eric Silva as an assistant pastor at St. Thomas More Parish, effective Aug. 15, according to a July 14 notice about new assignments .

PROVIDENCE — A priest who was placed on leave earlier this year after complaints that he’d made inappropriate comments to students at two Catholic schools has been assigned to a parish in Narragansett.

Advertisement

Silva, who’d been ordained in 2019, was an assistant pastor at St. Luke’s Parish in Barrington at the time and visited the Cranston school as a substitute priest. The Diocese said in a Feb. 14 statement that there were complaints from St. Luke School as well, and that Silva’s questions had been in the “context of the Sacrament of Penance.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

However, then-Immaculate Conception Principal Andrea Spaziante said that she was “angry, frustrated, and sad” about Silva’s behavior.

“Over the last six years, we have all created a community based on trust, love, compassion, understanding, and faith. In a short two-hour time period, a trusted adult has come in and rocked our community,” she wrote an email to the school community obtained by WPRI, adding that Silva “will never be invited to our church or school again under our leadership.”

Spaziante left Immaculate Conception at the end of the school year in June. Weeks later, the Diocese announced that Silva was being assigned a new parish.

Diocese spokesman Michael Kieloch said Tuesday Silva’s temporary administrative leave had “afforded him time for pastoral study and reflection.”

Kieloch said that Silva was given permission to return to active ministry in July and has been assisting at parishes around the diocese. Silva had completed all of the formation that the diocese required, so he was given “a more stable assignment” at the St. Thomas More Parish as an assistant pastor, Kieloch said.

Advertisement

“Father Eric Silva is a fine priest and I am confident that he will serve his parish community very well,” Bishop Thomas J. Tobin said in a statement. “Father Silva has done everything we have asked him to do, I trust him completely, and it’s time for him to get back to work.”

However SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, saw the priest’s questions as part of “grooming patterns” and said there were concerns that Tobin didn’t reveal any information about Silva’s “inappropriate behavior.”

“We are fully aware that there was no allegation of sexual abuse against Fr. Silva, we do know that these probing words by a cleric, to any child or adult, reek of grooming patterns,” SNAP, which provides support for victims of sexual abuse in institutional settings, said in a statement Monday.

“It is no surprise to us that Bishop Tobin quietly placed ‘Fr. Eric’ back on the job. Tobin has been scrutinized for his involvement in handling the transfer of suspect priests when he worked as Vicar General and General Secretary for the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Tobin said that he was aware of allegations of sexual abuse during his time in Pennsylvania but could not act on them.”

In the past, Catholic leaders have placed suspended priests into parishes, only to remove them when other accusations are reported, SNAP said.

Advertisement

“We beg anyone who may have suffered, seen, or suspected child sex crimes in Rhode Island to summon the strength to speak up,” SNAP said in a statement. “Today’s children are safer when adults are courageous enough to call and report this to law enforcement.”





Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.