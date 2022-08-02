Dorchester man charged with carrying ghost gun after arrest at Puerto Rican Festival

A court clinician evaluated Serrano, who was then sent to Bridgewater State Hospital for further evaluation, according to the statement. The court will consider bail for Serrano when he returns on Aug. 18, prosecutors said.

Marc Serrano, 28, was arraigned Monday in the Dorchester Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of unlawful possession of a large-capacity firearm, carrying a firearm without a license as a second offense, carrying ammunition without a firearm identification card as a subsequent offense, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

A Dorchester man is facing four gun charges after he was arrested Sunday evening leaving the Puerto Rican Festival in Jamaica Plain while allegedly carrying a high-capacity ghost gun equipped with a laser sight, officials said.

Advertisement

Ghost guns are untraceable weapons that can be easily assembled at home from kits bought online or at gun shows, according to the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“The weapon recovered here is a community nightmare,” Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in the statement. “[Its] capacity to cause injury and death on a multiple scale is truly frightening. We have seen the tragic outcome of firearms wielded at festivals and other large gatherings. We cannot allow weapons such as the one to wreak havoc and destruction on our neighborhoods.”

A phone number listed for Serrano’s attorney was no longer in service.

Officers patrolling the Puerto Rican Festival arrested Serrano on a warrant issued in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court charging him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to the statement.

When they searched Serrano’s backpack, police found a ghost gun that had a green HiLight laser attachment and an extended high-capacity magazine that can hold 31 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said. The gun held one round that had become caught between the slide and ejection port, another round in the chamber, and two dozen more in the magazine, according to prosecutors.

Advertisement

Serrano also faces gun charges out of the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court and a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon — a knife — in the court’s West Roxbury division, the statement said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.