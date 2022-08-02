Four-alarm Chelsea fire displaces 20 people, one firefighter hurt

A four-alarm fire tore through a multi-family residence in Chelsea early Tuesday, displacing some 20 people and sending one firefighter to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury, officials said.

Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard A. Albanese said in a phone interview that the blaze at 43-45 Blossom St., a three-story wood-frame structure with four separate units, was initially reported at 1:06 a.m., and firefighters arrived on scene within minutes.

Albanese said they encountered “heavy fire” on arrival and made “an offensive attack and kept the fire contained to the building of origin.” No residents were hurt. Albanese confirmed one firefighter suffered an injury that wasn’t life threatening. Further information on the injury wasn’t immediately available.