Injured Mass. hiker rescued by helicopter on trail in White Mountains

Two members of Lawrence’s party walked to the Greenleaf Hut to get help from the Appalachian Mountain Club, said the agency, which received a call about the injured hiker at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

Matthew Lawrence was about a half-mile from the summit of Mount Lafayette, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

A 34-year-old Norwell, Mass., man was rescued Monday by helicopter from Franconia Ridge in the White Mountains after falling and suffering a serious injury that left him unable to walk, New Hampshire officials said.

“Due to the nature of the injury and location of approximately 4.5 miles from the nearest trailhead, a call was made to the New Hampshire Army National Guard in Concord,” the agency said. “The Army National Guard deployed a helicopter and crew and responded to the Franconia Ridge location. ... At approximately 6:15 p.m., the helicopter was able to hoist Lawrence and one hiking companion off the ridge and flew them to Littleton Regional Hospital for medical treatment.”

Two AMC members hiked from the hut to Lawrence to help the helicopter locate him, the agency said.

The statement did not contain any details on injuries.

The agency said Lawrence and his hiking group had hiked in the past in the White Mountains on numerous occasions and “were all well prepared for the hike.”

A hiker died Saturday on Mount Washington’s Jewell Trail. On Sunday morning, a New York man suffered a medical emergency on the Signal Ridge trail, which leads to Mount Carrigain, but he was able to make it back to the trailhead and was taken to the hospital, Fish and Game officials said.





