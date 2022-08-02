Is Nathan Carman a horrible monster, or just horribly misunderstood?

But it is doubtful that Nathan Carman, 28, could have gotten through medical school. His only attempt at college, a federal prosecutor noted Tuesday, fell miserably short. He failed every class.

His dark green jumpsuit looked like surgical scrubs. The mask he wore, to guard against COVID, added to the effect.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — There was a moment, after the marshal removed his handcuffs, that Nathan Carman stood in a courtroom here looking, oddly, like a newly minted resident, fresh out of medical school, about to head into the operating room.

In fact, Nathanael Burris, the prosecutor, suggested it was those college grades, all Fs, that led Carman to murder his 87-year-old grandfather, John Chakalos, in 2013.

Chakalos, a self-made millionaire real estate developer, was all about education, and had threatened to cut his grandson off financially if Carman didn’t succeed at school. Two days after Carman got his grades, his grandfather was shot to death at his home in Windsor, Conn., by the same kind of rifle that Carman had recently purchased, lied about buying, and later claimed to have lost, Burris said.

One bad report card, the government would have you believe, triggered what would become a dizzying web of familial murder that is Shakespearean in its scope and pathos.

Three years after he allegedly killed his grandfather, a crime for which no one has been charged, Carman concocted an elaborate scheme to drown his mother, Linda, who had written him out of her will, Burris said. Carman made modifications to his boat, so that it would sink when he took his mother on a fishing trip off Rhode Island — and sink fast, Burris said. Carman had two devices that send out distress signals, but he failed to activate one and left in his car trunk another designed to activate automatically when submerged.

Listening to the competing narratives during Carman’s detention hearing, you would have to conclude he is either a scheming sociopath or just about the unluckiest guy in the world.

Carman’s lawyers, Mary Nerino and Sara Puls, tried desperately to suggest it was the latter, that the government had built a thin case against their client based on circumstantial evidence and breathless innuendo, that he was a victim of circumstance, dogged by tragedy and overzealous prosecutors. But as much as the defense tried, their task was like bailing a boat out with a spoon.

While trying to persuade Judge Geoffrey Crawford to keep Carman held without bail to await trial, Burris painted Carman as an unemployed, rootless loner, cut off from family, holed up in a sprawling house in Vernon, Vt. His aunts, who hold him responsible for the murder of their father and sister, are terrified at the prospect of him getting out of jail, the prosecutor said.

Puls, the defense counsel, insisted it made no sense that Carman would murder the two family members he was closest to. She said he was self-employed, not unemployed, selling construction material. He goes to Bible study, she added. She said he was introverted, but extremely polite. And she disputed the government’s claim that he has no remaining family ties, pointing to a letter Carman’s father wrote supporting his release.

In rebuttal, Burris scoffed at Carman’s father vouching for him, saying the two have had little recent contact.

“He has no idea who his son is,” Burris said.

But the government insists it does. The government is convinced that Nathan Carman is a pitiless, soulless young man who, seeking not fame but the fortune his grandfather passed along to his mother and her sisters, was willing to kill the woman who gave him life.

The evidence is mostly circumstantial, Judge Crawford acknowledged, but he also characterized it as strong and significant.

After the judge ordered him held without bail, Nathan Carman lent substance to his lawyer’s claim that he is an extremely polite young man. Without being asked, he stood up and placed his arms behind his back, so the marshal could put the handcuffs back on.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.