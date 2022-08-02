‘It was crazy,’ says MBTA commuter rail passenger who witnessed riders exiting train and climbing fences after train lost power

It was shortly after 6 p.m., and Branagan and the other passengers aboard Framingham Line Train 595 were waiting to find out what was wrong with the train, which had suddenly stopped moving after leaving Boston Landing station due to an electrical problem with the locomotive.

“All of a sudden there’s this noise on the track,” said Branagan, 27, who lives in Natick. “The train made a loud braking noise and then all the lights went out.”

John Branagan was taking the commuter rail home from work Monday evening when suddenly the train stopped and lost power.

“Pretty soon after, the conductor came down and said the locomotive stopped, we have no idea why, and we’ll keep you updated,” said Branagan in a telephone interview Tuesday. “So we’re waiting for a vehicle to push us.”

As time went on, people became more frustrated. Some were checking their phones to see if they could get more information from the MBTA through social media. The lights were off in the cars and the air conditioning wasn’t working, he said.

“There was zero air flow,” said Branagan. “The train was completely dead.”

After about an hour of waiting, Branagan saw one of his fellow passengers outside of the train.

“We see a woman who is clearly from the train, she puts her bag over on the other side of the fence, and she climbs over,” he said. “Then the whole train stands up, and we’re just watching. All of a sudden you see another person from the train [doing the same thing]....then you see a flood of people coming down the center of the train cars, wanting to find the one door everyone was coming out of.”

Branagan opted to stay on the train. He watched as a man on the other side of the fence pulled out a ladder from a van and began helping riders climb over the fence.

“The street was filling up with Ubers and people getting picked up,” he said. “It was crazy. I didn’t get out.”

MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said Train 595 was eventually taken to Boston Landing, and arrived there around 7:50 p.m. and passengers were allowed to transfer to Train 531 for continued service to Worcester.

Pesaturo said it was “very uncommon” to have a full train experience a power outage for that length of time. But the MBTA and Keolis, which operates the commuter rail trains, “strongly discourage people from entering active railroad rights-of-way,” he said in an email to the Globe on Tuesday.

“Due to the location where Train 595 was stopped, it was determined that the safest option was for passengers to remain on board,” Pesaturo said. “Although urged by the Keolis train crew to not exit the train, some passengers decided to use the emergency door handles and exit the train. The MBTA and Keolis understand that passengers were frustrated while the train was stopped without electricity to enable air-conditioning or announcements, but the safest alternative in such a situation is to keep passengers on board. (FYI: People did not go through ‘emergency exits.’ They used emergency door handles to open the doors and exit the train).”

Pesaturo said Keolis is working to determine the cause of the power failure and “take whatever corrective actions are warranted.”

Train #595 typically carries an average of 750 customers. Pesaturo did not specify how many passengers were aboard the train yesterday evening.

“The MBTA and Keolis apologize to customers for the extended delay and unpleasant conditions aboard the train,” he said.

As for Branagan, who describes himself as a “huge public transit supporter,” he hopes this never happens again.

“There were a lot of people talking about how they’re not going to take the train anymore,” he said. “I wish the T could get its act together.”









