🎂 The lay(er) of the land in Rhode Island politics

Last week, Rhode Map told you about all the money being spent in the governor’s race.
Today, it’s time to look at how much each candidate has left, and how a better use of their money would be to buy slices of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s for every voter.
Every politician in the state was required to file their second quarter campaign finance reports by midnight, which covers fundraising and spending from April 1 through June 30. Here’s a look at where things stand in the governor’s race and the Providence mayoral race, plus a few other tasty tidbits.
Advertisement
🎂 House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi takes the cake when it comes to campaign cash in Rhode Island, leading all politicians (except members of Congress) with $1.8 million on hand. He’s got enough to buy 174,220 slices of Death by Chocolate, or about 1.8 million low-fat fake chocolate cakes.
🎂 There are just three other members of the $1 million club after the second quarter: Governor Dan McKee, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. The mayor isn’t running for anything, so he can actually afford to buy slices of cake for every child in Providence, and he’d still have enough left over to run in the future.
🎂 US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo still has $582,000 on hand, enough to buy a house off the East Side of Providence or build another Gregg’s for more people to eat cake.
Governor
Governor Dan McKee
Cash on hand: $1,233,654.52
Slices of cake that buys: 117,045
Ashley Kalus (Republican)
Cash on hand: $1,091,872.66
Slices of cake that buys: 103,593
Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea
Cash on hand: $786,019.53
Slices of cake that buys: 74,574
Helena Foulkes
Cash on hand: $692,289.98
Slices of cake that buys: 65,682
Matt Brown
Cash on hand: $67,033.40
Advertisement
Slices of cake that buys: 6,359
Luis Daniel Muñoz
Cash on hand: $1,366.58
Slices of cake that buys: 129
Jonathan Riccitelli (Republican)
Cash on hand: $226.18
Slices of cake that buys: 21
Zachary Hurwitz (Independent)
Cash on hand: $200
Slices of cake that buys: 18
Providence mayor
Brett Smiley
Cash on hand: $642,371.63
Slices of cake that buys: 60,946
Nirva LaFortune
Cash on hand: $172,432.78
Slice of cake that buys: 16,359
Gonzalo Cuervo
N/A
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.