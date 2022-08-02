fb-pixel Skip to main content
🎂 The lay(er) of the land in Rhode Island politics

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated August 2, 2022, 23 minutes ago
A frosted 6-layer “Death by Chocolate” cake was coated with chocolate chips at Gregg's.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Last week, Rhode Map told you about all the money being spent in the governor’s race.

Today, it’s time to look at how much each candidate has left, and how a better use of their money would be to buy slices of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s for every voter.

Every politician in the state was required to file their second quarter campaign finance reports by midnight, which covers fundraising and spending from April 1 through June 30. Here’s a look at where things stand in the governor’s race and the Providence mayoral race, plus a few other tasty tidbits.

🎂 House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi takes the cake when it comes to campaign cash in Rhode Island, leading all politicians (except members of Congress) with $1.8 million on hand. He’s got enough to buy 174,220 slices of Death by Chocolate, or about 1.8 million low-fat fake chocolate cakes.

🎂 There are just three other members of the $1 million club after the second quarter: Governor Dan McKee, Republican gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus, and Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. The mayor isn’t running for anything, so he can actually afford to buy slices of cake for every child in Providence, and he’d still have enough left over to run in the future.

🎂 US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo still has $582,000 on hand, enough to buy a house off the East Side of Providence or build another Gregg’s for more people to eat cake.

Governor

Governor Dan McKee

Cash on hand: $1,233,654.52

Slices of cake that buys: 117,045

Ashley Kalus (Republican)

Cash on hand: $1,091,872.66

Slices of cake that buys: 103,593

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea

Cash on hand: $786,019.53

Slices of cake that buys: 74,574

Helena Foulkes

Cash on hand: $692,289.98

Slices of cake that buys: 65,682

Matt Brown

Cash on hand: $67,033.40

Slices of cake that buys: 6,359

Luis Daniel Muñoz

Cash on hand: $1,366.58

Slices of cake that buys: 129

Jonathan Riccitelli (Republican)

Cash on hand: $226.18

Slices of cake that buys: 21

Zachary Hurwitz (Independent)

Cash on hand: $200

Slices of cake that buys: 18

Providence mayor

Brett Smiley

Cash on hand: $642,371.63

Slices of cake that buys: 60,946

Nirva LaFortune

Cash on hand: $172,432.78

Slice of cake that buys: 16,359

Gonzalo Cuervo

N/A

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

