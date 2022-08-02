🎂 The lay(er) of the land in Rhode Island politics

Last week, Rhode Map told you about all the money being spent in the governor’s race.

Today, it’s time to look at how much each candidate has left, and how a better use of their money would be to buy slices of Death by Chocolate cake from Gregg’s for every voter.

Every politician in the state was required to file their second quarter campaign finance reports by midnight, which covers fundraising and spending from April 1 through June 30. Here’s a look at where things stand in the governor’s race and the Providence mayoral race, plus a few other tasty tidbits.