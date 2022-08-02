Local businesses invited to register for Brookline Day booths, sponsorships

Brookline Day is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 18, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Coolidge Corner.

“Brookline Day is intended to celebrate the community as a great place to live, work, and play in, while fostering a connection among residents, neighbors, and businesses,” according to a statement from Brookline’s Recreation Department.

As the town of Brookline prepares to celebrate its annual Brookline Day next month, local businesses are invited to register for booths, tables, and sponsorships for the celebration.

The event will feature food, prizes, live music, and activities for children, such as inflatable bounce houses, face painting, and a Touch-a-Truck event, the statement said.

The town’s Recreation Department and Economic Development Division will host a virtual information session for local businesses on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m.

“Virtual info session participants will learn about opportunities and best practice tips for their business’ participation in Brookline Day,” the statement said.

The registration page for the session is available at brooklinema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_qsIxmRxYQcyzowNchTWs8g.

The annual Brookline Day celebration, which began in 2012, is scheduled to return in September after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

In past years, Brookline Day was held at Larz Anderson Park, but it will be relocated to Coolidge Corner this year to help support local businesses.

More information about the community event can be found on the Recreation Department’s website at brooklinerec.com/259/Brookline-Day.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.