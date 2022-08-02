fb-pixel Skip to main content
Lynn

Lynn seeks applicants for Affordable Housing Trust Fund

By John Laidler Globe Correspondent,Updated August 2, 2022, 56 minutes ago

Mayor Jared Nicholson is seeking applicants through Aug. 31to serve on the board of trustees of Lynn’s newly established Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The five-to-seven-member board will oversee expenditures from the fund, which is aimed at expanding the supply of housing in Lynn for people of low to moderate incomes. The group also will be responsible for developing a strategic plan for how the city can best meet that housing need.

Any resident is eligible to serve on the board of trustees, but the city is particularly encouraging people with experience in housing-related issues to apply, including those who have worked in real estate, social services, tenant organizing, law, and architecture. At least two members must be current Lynn renters.

To apply, go to lynnma.gov and from the City Hall link, click on the mayor’s page, then “Boards and Commissions.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.

