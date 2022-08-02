Man indicted for arson in three-alarm fire at Chinese restaurant in Webster

He had previously been charged in the district court. The indictment moves the case to the Worcester Superior Court, where Batista-Viera is due to be arraigned on Aug. 24, the statement said.

Joel Batista-Viera, 42, of Webster, was indicted last Friday by a Worcester County grand jury on 14 charges, prosecutors said in a statement.

A man was indicted on multiple charges, including arson, for a three-alarm fire that destroyed a Chinese restaurant in Webster in March, according to the Worcester district attorney’s office.

Along with arson, Batista-Viera is charged with five counts of breaking and entering in the nighttime to commit a felony, four counts of breaking into a depository, two counts of larceny from a building, and two counts of vandalizing property, officials said.

On March 18, Webster police, fire, and EMS responded to the Wind Tiki restaurant at 154 Thompson Rd. just before 2 a.m. after a fire alarm was activated, according to the statement.

The three-alarm fire destroyed the restaurant, officials said. Webster firefighters along with crews fought the blaze for hours, according to the statement.

Batista-Viera allegedly attempted to set a fire inside another restaurant on Worcester Road and tried to break into another on Thompson Road, officials said.

“Webster Police Department Detectives, State Police Detectives assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigators learned another restaurant had been broken into on Worcester Road,” officials said. “It appeared someone tried to start a fire inside the Mexicali Mexican Grill.”

Investigators were also made aware of an attempted break-in at Lake Pizza on Thompson Road, according to the statement.

