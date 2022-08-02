Man killed after he crashed car into North Reading home

“Upon arrival, first responders found that a 2007 Ford Mustang had crashed into a single-family residence,” officials said.

North Reading police and fire responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 334 Park St. at around 7 p.m., according to a statement from North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy.

A man was killed after he crashed a car into a single-family home in North Reading Monday, officials said.

The victim was identified as David Lopilato, 63, of North Reading and East Boston, according to the statement. Lopilato was taken to an area hospital by North Reading fire, where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival, officials said.

Advertisement

Lopilato was the sole occupant of the Mustang at the time of the crash, officials said.

No other injuries were reported, and the home sustained minor damage but was deemed safe, officials said.

The crash is under investigation by North Reading police together with the Middlesex district attorney’s office and the Massachusetts State Police collision analysis and reconstruction section, officials said.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.