Milton names new town administrator and acting school chief

The Milton School Committee voted unanimously on July 29 to name retired assistant superintendent Janet Sheehan as acting superintendent, while James Jette remains on administrative leave.

The Select Board voted unanimously on July 27 to name Nicholas Milano as the new town administrator.

The town has a new top administrator and new acting school superintendent.

Jette was placed on leave on July 14 after officials learned of his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge in May. He pleaded not guilty.

Jette has been with the Milton schools for more than 20 years and was named superintendent in January of 2021.

Sheehan retired in 2019, but returned as interim assistant superintendent last school year. She has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and principal at Milton’s Collicot Elementary School, and was principal of the Joseph Osgood School in Cohasset. She also was a teacher in Norwell and Randolph.

Milano had been assistant town administrator in Medfield. He replaces Annmarie Fagan, who retired in 2016 but stepped into the position again on an interim basis in February 2022 after Michael Dennehy left to work for an electric vehicle charging company.

According to a statement from the Select Board, Milano previously was a senior policy analyst with the Boston Municipal Research Bureau, an executive aide to the mayor of Marlborough, a legislative aide, and a project coordinator for the Massachusetts School Building Authority.

