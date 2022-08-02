Nathan Carman, accused of killing his mother at sea, to appear in court for detention hearing

Carman’s two aunts, sisters to his mother Linda, oppose his release. In a letter to prosecutors filed in court last week, they wrote that they were “very concerned that Nathan has nothing to lose if he is allowed out of jail at this time and will seek retribution against the family.”

Nathan Carman, 28, of Vernon, Vt., who has been jailed since his May arrest, has maintained his innocence. In court filings, his lawyers argue that the evidence against him is “weak” and dispute prosecutors’ claim that he is mentally unstable and would pose a danger or flight risk if freed on bail.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont man accused of killing his mother and grandfather in an effort to collect a multimillion-dollar inheritance is scheduled to appear in court here Tuesday to determine whether he can be released on bail while awaiting trial on murder and fraud charges.

Advertisement

But Carman’s father, Earle Clark Carman, pleaded for his son’s release. In a letter filed in court on Monday, he described his son as “a responsible young man who poses no ongoing mental health issues” and is only interested in proving his innocence.

Nathan Carman is expected to appear Tuesday morning before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford in US District Court in Burlington.

An eight-count federal indictment unsealed in May charges Carman with first-degree murder for allegedly killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip, as well as fraud counts related to his effort to obtain inheritance and insurance funds.

The indictment also alleges that Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather, John Chakalos, 87, at his home in Windsor, Conn., in 2013 but doesn’t charge him with that slaying, which would be a state crime.

Carman had dinner with his grandfather the night before his death and was the last known person to see him alive, according to a police affidavit. Carman was supposed to meet his mother a few hours later but never showed up and did not answer his phone, the affidavit said.

Advertisement

Investigators learned that Carman had purchased a Sig Sauer semiautomatic rifle in New Hampshire that was the same caliber as the weapon used in the slaying, which he did not disclose to police., according to court filings.

After the murder, Carman received approximately $550,000 from his grandfather’s estate, authorities said. But, prosecutors allege he killed his mother because he wanted more. Chakalos, a real estate developer, left a $44 million estate to his four daughters, including Carman’s mother. An only child, Carman was his mother’s sole heir.

In September 2016, Carman and his mother set sail from Point Judith, R.I., for a fishing trip on his 31-foot aluminum boat, the Chicken Pox. A week later, he was alone when he was rescued from a life raft about 115 miles off Martha’s Vineyard. His mother was never found and is presumed dead.

The indictment alleges that Carman “planned to kill his mother on the trip.” Prosecutors allege he deliberately sabotaged the boat and claimed it sank accidentally.

Carman’s aunts, Elaine Chakalos and Charlene Gallagher, told the court they have been seeking justice for years for the deaths of their sister and father and are very concerned about his potential release.

“We strongly support the actions of the US Attorney’s Office to have Nathan remain in custody as we firmly believe, knowing Nathan better than anyone, that he is both a danger to this family and a flight risk,” they wrote.

Advertisement

In a motion seeking his release, Carman’s lawyers wrote that Carman was “incredibly close with his grandfather,” who supported him financially and was grooming him to take over his business.

“With the death of Mr. Chakalos, Mr. Carman lost his closest family member, best friend, nearly limitless financial support, and a fast track to an important position in his grandfather’s company,” the motion said. “Mr. Carman had little to gain, and much more to lose, with his grandfather’s death.”

Carman had no motive to kill his mother and prosecutors have no evidence about how Linda Carman died or whether she is actually dead, his lawyers said.

Carman filed an $85,000 insurance claim for the loss of his boat. Two insurance companies sued him and won, alleging he had made faulty repairs that caused the boat to sink.

During the 2019 civil insurance trial, Carman testified that he and his mother were trolling for fish about 100 miles offshore in an area off Long Island when the boat began taking on water and sank suddenly. He said he yelled for his mother but didn’t see or hear her.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.