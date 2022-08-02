New Chapman Middle School will be ready for fall

The New Maria Weston Chapman Middle School is scheduled to open in time for the 2022-23 school year, officials said.
The 252,000-square-foot building broke ground in 2019 and will become Weymouth’s only middle school, accommodating all sixth- through eighth-graders, or about 1,470 students. Each grade will have its own two-story wing in the pinwheel-shaped building.
Previously, fifth- and sixth-graders went to Abigail Adams Middle School, and seventh- and eighth-graders went to Chapman. Adams will become the district’s ninth elementary school, all of which will enroll students from kindergarten through fifth grade.
Designed by HMFH Architects of Cambridge, the school was budgeted at $164 million, with the Massachusetts School Building Authority expected to contribute about $57.3 million of the cost. Weymouth voters approved a debt exclusion that will cost the average homeowner about $250 more a year in property taxes.
“The taxpayers made a significant investment to make a new Chapman Middle School a reality,” Mayor Robert Hedlund said. “It is an exciting time for Weymouth’s educational system and our community as a whole. I appreciate the effort of so many who are responsible for getting this project approved and finished, on time and under budget. It’s a huge part of the tremendous progress we have been making throughout Weymouth over the last seven years.”
Officials scheduled a ribbon-cutting and tour of the building on Aug. 6 to show off the project, which came in on time and under budget, according to Ted Langill, School Building Committee chair.
“This isn’t just a building, even as remarkable as it is,” Langill said. “We built an education plan that will give Weymouth students a tremendous opportunity to help discover their talents and strengths. I believe the New Chapman Middle School will have long-lasting positive impacts on Weymouth’s educational system and all who come through it.”
Features include a central dining area and kitchen, a new theater and 842-seat auditorium, renovated gym, and labs areas related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The spaces are geared to introducing students to different vocations and technology, and include a culinary lab, broadcasting studio, and fabrication lab.
The school also has 18,000 square feet of space dedicated to special education.
Langill said about $6.4 million is left in contingency funds.
The school is named for Maria Weston Chapman, a local woman who was an educator and abolitionist in the 1800s.
