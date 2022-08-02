New Chapman Middle School will be ready for fall

Previously, fifth- and sixth-graders went to Abigail Adams Middle School, and seventh- and eighth-graders went to Chapman. Adams will become the district’s ninth elementary school, all of which will enroll students from kindergarten through fifth grade.

The 252,000-square-foot building broke ground in 2019 and will become Weymouth’s only middle school, accommodating all sixth- through eighth-graders, or about 1,470 students. Each grade will have its own two-story wing in the pinwheel-shaped building.

The New Maria Weston Chapman Middle School is scheduled to open in time for the 2022-23 school year, officials said.

Designed by HMFH Architects of Cambridge, the school was budgeted at $164 million, with the Massachusetts School Building Authority expected to contribute about $57.3 million of the cost. Weymouth voters approved a debt exclusion that will cost the average homeowner about $250 more a year in property taxes.

Advertisement

“The taxpayers made a significant investment to make a new Chapman Middle School a reality,” Mayor Robert Hedlund said. “It is an exciting time for Weymouth’s educational system and our community as a whole. I appreciate the effort of so many who are responsible for getting this project approved and finished, on time and under budget. It’s a huge part of the tremendous progress we have been making throughout Weymouth over the last seven years.”

Officials scheduled a ribbon-cutting and tour of the building on Aug. 6 to show off the project, which came in on time and under budget, according to Ted Langill, School Building Committee chair.

“This isn’t just a building, even as remarkable as it is,” Langill said. “We built an education plan that will give Weymouth students a tremendous opportunity to help discover their talents and strengths. I believe the New Chapman Middle School will have long-lasting positive impacts on Weymouth’s educational system and all who come through it.”

Advertisement

Features include a central dining area and kitchen, a new theater and 842-seat auditorium, renovated gym, and labs areas related to science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The spaces are geared to introducing students to different vocations and technology, and include a culinary lab, broadcasting studio, and fabrication lab.

The school also has 18,000 square feet of space dedicated to special education.

Langill said about $6.4 million is left in contingency funds.

The school is named for Maria Weston Chapman, a local woman who was an educator and abolitionist in the 1800s.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.