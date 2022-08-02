Nirva LaFortune’s admirable campaign for Providence mayor

So it felt a little like she was wasting her time at a small gathering at a supporter’s home a few blocks from Rhode Island Hospital one night last week as state Representative Anastasia Williams – who has represented the neighborhood for nearly 30 years – talked for 13 minutes straight before finally asking LaFortune how she would deal with the city’s homelessness problem.

City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune is a lot more comfortable talking than she is listening, which sounds like a bad thing -- until you realize that she’s running out of days to make the case that she should be elected Providence’s first female and first Black mayor.

But when it was finally her turn to speak, LaFortune struck a chord.

She briefly experienced homelessness herself when she was pregnant with her son and living in Miami in the early 2000s, so she understands that housing affordability is among Providence’s biggest challenges. She wants to hold developers more accountable, and tie incentives to affordable housing. She wants to expand Providence’s crisis response program to help people suffering from substance abuse that prevents them from securing permanent housing.

These ideas aren’t especially profound, but it’s LaFortune’s lived experience growing up in Providence – as an undocumented immigrant from Haiti – and now raising a family here that gives you reason to believe that she actually means it when she makes promises.

“See, Nirva’s the only one who wants to help anybody,” city resident Anita Bruno said after LaFortune was done speaking.

Providence mayoral candidate Nirva LaFortune stopped to talk to Andria Olivier, who was walking her dog Finn on Verndale Street. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Indeed, LaFortune has the most relatable personal story of the three Democrats running for mayor. But it’s also likely that real life is what has her trailing Brett Smiley and Gonzalo Cuervo with six weeks to go before the primary.

You see, LaFortune, 39, is working full-time at Brown University while also running for mayor, and she still maintains one of the best attendance records on the council. Smiley and Cuervo have been publicly running full-time for more than a year, and privately preparing their campaigns for far longer.

LaFortune still has to keep an eye on her 12-year-old daughter, Nyree-Simone, who I remember playing tic-tac-toe with during agonizingly boring council meetings after her mom first got elected in 2017. Kids may think they know everything, but they still need mom to drop them off and pick them up.

Publicly, LaFortune’s opponents praise her for running a scrappy campaign and balancing a hectic schedule. Privately, their paid “volunteers” bristle when she shows up late to a candidate forum or a community event.

If ever there was a case study for taking money out of politics, it’s LaFortune, who uses her lunch time at work to call potential donors and connect with her campaign manager Matthew Rauschenbach, who is earning college credits at Brown while working for her.

Even with the odds stacked against her, LaFortune won’t go down without a fight.

A poll released last week by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza’s campaign showed Smiley at 31 percent, Cuervo at 26 percent, and LaFortune at 20 percent. That’s much closer than a lot of Providence experts believed, in large part because LaFortune is performing better than expected.

“I’m still here,” LaFortune told me as we stood outside her childhood home on Verndale Avenue in Providence’s Washington Park neighborhood. After the meet-and-greet, she had hopped in her Prius and hustled over to her mom and dad’s house to pick up her daughter and a couple of cousins visiting from New York.

Policy-wise, there isn’t a whole lot separating LaFortune from her two opponents.

They’re all left-of-center Democrats who tout their experiences in Providence as opposed to having fundamentally different visions for the city. They’re all promising to support bike lanes, plow the snow, and improve the schools. In other words, they sound a lot like the last three mayors.

Smiley’s got the money and big organization, Cuervo’s got the cool kids from the progressive table and plenty of support on the South Side, and LaFortune’s trying to cobble together support from across the city. It helps that she represents part of the East Side where she lives, but she knows she needs to win over voters in other parts of the city.

That’s why she tells stories about getting treatment for childhood lead poisoning at St. Joseph’s Hospital, or getting her hair done at Kandy’s on Broad Street, or her experience at Mount Pleasant High. She doesn’t have the same connections as Smiley and Cuervo, but she knows how to connect.

As the sun was setting one night last week, her daughter and nieces and nephews were outside running around her parents’ house near Roger Williams Park. At one point, a dirt bike rider sped down the road just a few feet from the children. Dirt bikes and ATVs are among the city’s biggest quality-of-life problems right now, as riders terrorize almost every neighborhood.

“I’m going to fix that,” LaFortune told me.

You get the feeling that she’s telling the truth.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.