No sign of Gaspee, researchers say after search

That’s the conclusion of the Rhode Island Marine Archaeology Project, which spent the second half of July searching the area. The British revenue schooner Gaspee was patrolling Narragansett Bay in June 1772 for smugglers when, after chasing a smaller and nimbler ship, she ran aground. When word got to local Rhode Islanders, they burned the ship and shot its captain, Lieutenant William Dudingston.

WARWICK — Two weeks of fieldwork searching for the HMS Gaspee, Rhode Island’s most famous local shipwreck, resulted in nothing to indicate that major portions of the ship still exist at what’s now known as Gaspee Point.

Advertisement

The Gaspee affair, occurring a year and a half before the Boston tea party, often gets overlooked as an early act of aggression on the path toward revolution, Rhode Island history buffs say.

But the ship itself is still nowhere to be found.

“Although we are disappointed that RIMAP has not found the Gaspee, we are grateful to our donors and volunteers who made this project possible,” D.K. Abbass, RIMAP’s longtime executive director, said in an email. “However, we are not discouraged because we now know a great deal more about the physical and cultural environment around Gaspee Point that could lead to an understanding of the area, and the post-fieldwork data analysis will report any further findings in due course.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

To Abbass and other RIMAP supporters, like state Representative Joseph McNamara, a Warwick Democrat, the engagement of the local community was just as important as the field work. McNamara said young kids in particular were fascinated by the search for a 250-year-old wreck.

“I told Kathy Abbass that the real accomplishment that we may recognize from this will develop about 20 years from now, when the new Dr. Kathy Abbass talks about how she got fascinated by marine archaeology down on Gaspee Point beach when she was a child,” McNamara said in an interview.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.