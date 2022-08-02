Piece of construction equipment derailed on Red Line

A piece of construction equipment derailed on the Red Line early Tuesday, according to the MBTA.
“At approximately 1:20 this morning, a piece of construction equipment derailed on the Red Line near Quincy Center,” said T spokesman Joe Pesaturo in a statement. “There were no injuries, but the derailment caused some damage to the third rail.”
At around 3:45 a.m., Pesaturo continued, “the equipment was re-railed and repairs to the third rail were completed around 5:00 a.m.” He said 25 shuttle buses provided alternative service while power was restored, and while test trains ran “through the area.”
Red Line service was restored by 6:20 a.m., Pesaturo said.
Construction vehicles had derailed three times in as many days in May, the Globe reported last month.
Also last month, the T announced that shuttle buses would replace evening Red Line Braintree branch service from Monday to Thursday for two consecutive weeks, on August 1-4 and August 8–11.
“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak in the July statement on the Red Line service.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
