R.I. gubernatorial candidates debate environmental issues

The candidates at the forum were Gov. Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz, all running in the September Democratic primary, and the state Republican Party’s endorsed candidate, businesswoman Ashley Kalus. The general election is in November.

The forum, moderated by Globe Rhode Island’s Edward Fitzpatrick, was sponsored by the Environmental Council of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island College Environmental Club. The 90-minute event was held at Rhode Island College’s Sapinsley Hall and is available on YouTube .

PROVIDENCE — Six candidates for governor of Rhode Island participated in a forum Tuesday night about the environment, pitching their plans for addressing climate change, improving regulation of the state’s coast, and reshaping the state’s transportation system.

Here are the some of the issues they tackled:

Climate change

Climate change was front and center at Tuesday’s forum. The candidates agreed it’s the most pressing environmental issue in the state.

But what can be done about it? Kalus, for her part, pointed to things like leading on offshore wind and sustainable aquaculture.

Foulkes mentioned helping cities and towns with resiliency plans, like what Warren and Providence are doing.

Brown said he’d shut down the fossil fuel industry in the Port of Providence, a theme he returned to throughout the night, highlighting its disproportionate impact on underserved communities. He used the port and the oil industry in general as a point of attack against McKee and Gorbea. He noted that the lobbyist for Sea 3, which is proposing expanding in the Port of Providence, has donated to McKee, and that Gorbea benefitted from a fundraiser hosted by a lobbyist whose clients have included companies in the fossil fuel industry. Brown challenged them to return those donations. Asked if he wanted to respond, McKee declined.

Gorbea responded to Brown: “I am committed to absolutely working for the people of Rhode Island and making sure that we have a government that deals with climate change. These are diversionary tactics that you and your supporters use to avoid the real work. And it’s great to grandstand. It’s great to do gotcha moments. But in the end, what we really need is people elected that will do the work.”

On climate change in general, McKee pointed to what his administration has already done in the roughly year and a half since he took over from outgoing Gov. Gina Raimondo: signing the Act on Climate legislation, a new offshore wind procurement, and reactivating an executive committee on climate change.

“Providing leadership when it really matters — that’s what we’ve done,” McKee said.

The candidates were also asked whether Rhode Island should follow the lead of states like Massachusetts, which has announced plans to require all cars sold in the state to be electric by 2035. McKee and Foulkes said they’d be open to setting a certain date for the phaseout of gas cars; Gorbea said she’d “absolutely support” setting a 2035 date; and Muñoz and Brown both said they’d be open to an even earlier date than Massachusetts’. Kalus did not support it, saying she believed in choice rather than mandates.

“If we set a date too soon, what you’re going to do is create an adverse incentive for individuals to leave the state to buy gas powered cars,” Kalus said. “And if that happens, it’ll hurt the automobile industry, the local dealers in Rhode Island, and it’ll hurt sales tax as well.”

The Coastal Resources Management Council

The CRMC is a short-staffed and underfunded state agency with an outsize role in regulating the state’s environment and tackling broader challenges of climate change. It approves or disapproves of everything from coastal access rights of way to oyster farms to wind farms. But while its professional staff is generally respected for their work, its politically appointed council has generated controversy over the years.

Foulkes said she’d blow the agency up. She would eliminate the politically appointed council of the CRMC, she said.

“It’s the ultimate example of, you got to know a guy in this state,”Foulkes said. “It’s an outrage.”

Muñoz also took aim at the CRMC. He cited the failure to follow legal requirements for appointees as one example, something he’s done in the past.

“We need a completely new council,” Muñoz said.

McKee said the CRMC has “room for improvement,” but he didn’t want to slight people who are on the council now, signaling he’s less than receptive to the more fundamental change Foulkes called for.

Gorbea, meanwhile, said restructuring is sometimes necessary.

“But in the end, it’s really about the leadership that is exercised over them,” she said. “So you need a governor that actually takes environmental policies to heart and ensures that our environmental policies are based on data and science.”

Who they’d consult on environmental issues

Fitzpatrick ended with a lightning round: If you could call anyone in the world for environmental advice, who would it be?

Brown: Providence resident and environmental advocate Monica Huertas.

McKee: Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.

Gorbea: Johnathan Berard, an aide who previously worked as the state director for Clean Water Action.

Muñoz identified several: Bella and Randy Noka, who are members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe and attended Tuesday’s forum, and journalists John Manock and Steve Ahlquist.

Kalus: Former Republican Rhode Island Gov. Donald Carcieri.

Foulkes: Former Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Janet Coit.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.