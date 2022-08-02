Three-alarm fire breaks out at Norwood commercial complex

The fire broke out at Bubbles Up Laundromat at 48 Central St. on Tuesday evening, according to Deputy Chief Stephen Lynch of the Dedham Fire Department.

A three alarm fire broke out at a commercial building in Norwood Tuesday night, drawing a response from several nearby fire departments.

Dedham was one of several mutual aid companies to respond to the scene, after the fire spread to the rest of the complex.

Lynch said that, as of 8 p.m., firefighting units from Camden, Foxborough, Easton, and Needham were among those on the scene.

Norwood Fire Department declined to comment on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement

“They’re still trying to put out the root of the fire,” Lynch said.

The fire disrupted a nearby picnic hosted by the Norwood Police Department, being held “in close proximity” on the town common, according to a Norwood police dispatcher.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.