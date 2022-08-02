Three firefighters injured battling two-alarm house fire in Medfield

At 5:07 a.m., an alarm was struck for the blaze and Car 1, Engines 1, 2, and 3, and Ladder 1 responded to the scene, the Medfield Fire Department tweeted.

Three firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm Medfield house fire early Tuesday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal.

When firefighters arrived at 12 Curtis Drive, they discovered a garage up in flames, with fire extending into the house, the department said.

Dover, Millis, Norfolk, Walpole, and Westwood Fire Departments assisted on scene while Norwood Fire covered Medfield Fire at the department, they said.

Of the three firefighters that were injured, one was taken to an area hospital and has since been released, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal.

Medfield Fire, along with other local fire departments, extinguished the blaze which destroyed a garage, authorities said. Medfield Fire Department Facebook

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Medfield Fire and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Wark said.

The cause of the fire does not seem suspicious at this time, Wark said.

