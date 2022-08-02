fb-pixel Skip to main content

Three firefighters injured battling two-alarm house fire in Medfield

By Bailey Allen Globe Correspondent,Updated August 2, 2022, 9 minutes ago
At 5:07 a.m., firefighters were notified of a house fire at 12 Curtis Drive in Medfield, authorities said.Medfield Fire Department Facebook

Three firefighters were injured battling a two-alarm Medfield house fire early Tuesday morning, according to the State Fire Marshal.

At 5:07 a.m., an alarm was struck for the blaze and Car 1, Engines 1, 2, and 3, and Ladder 1 responded to the scene, the Medfield Fire Department tweeted.

When firefighters arrived at 12 Curtis Drive, they discovered a garage up in flames, with fire extending into the house, the department said.

Dover, Millis, Norfolk, Walpole, and Westwood Fire Departments assisted on scene while Norwood Fire covered Medfield Fire at the department, they said.

Of the three firefighters that were injured, one was taken to an area hospital and has since been released, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the State Fire Marshal.

Advertisement

Medfield Fire, along with other local fire departments, extinguished the blaze which destroyed a garage, authorities said. Medfield Fire Department Facebook

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by Medfield Fire and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, Wark said.

The cause of the fire does not seem suspicious at this time, Wark said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video