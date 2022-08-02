Wayland moves ahead with climate action plan

Wayland has finalized a communitywide strategy to fight climate change locally and better protect the town from its impacts.

The Select Board recently approved a Climate Action Mobilization Plan outlining ways Wayland can reduce greenhouse gas emissions from town buildings, residences, and local businesses by at least 50 percent by 2030.

The actions range from encouraging residents to install energy-efficient heat pumps to heat and cool their homes, to having the town develop a program to help residents purchase more green power. The plan also ensures all new or substantial renovation municipal building projects meet high energy-efficiency standards.