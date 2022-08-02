3 contests to watch in Tuesday’s elections around the country

Here are three contests that will be driving headlines as the results come in:

Five states will hold contests featuring everything from presidential election-denying novices to scandal-ridden politicians hoping for a comeback.

It’s been some weeks since a Tuesday came around with elections that should be closely watched. But this will be a very big day for American politics.

Kansas constitutional referendum on abortion

In many ways, the most important item on a ballot Tuesday doesn’t involve a candidate. Kansas will be the first state since the Dobbs decision to vote on abortion. This referendum would remove the right to an abortion from the state’s constitution. It would pave the way to allowing state lawmakers to pass a total abortion ban as most neighboring states have already done.

What is different here is that this proposal, unlike bans passed in legislatures in various states by ambitious conservative politicians, is being decided by a broad base of voters.

Kansas isn’t alone in having this approach to abortion this year. Kentucky will have an item asking voters whether they wish to restrict abortion rights. Vermont and California, on the other hand, will have ballot items asking voters whether to protect the right to an abortion.

Kansas has been something out of an outlier in the region for abortion access in the past. That will likely change after Tuesday.

Arizona governor race

The most high-profile contest for office this week will take place in Arizona. Republican Governor Doug Ducey is term-limited. Running to replace him are Karrin Taylor Robson, who has Ducey’s endorsement, and former local television news anchor Kari Lake, who has the backing of Donald Trump.

In recent weeks Lake has led Taylor Robson by barely outside the margin of error. Turnout, as it often is in a primary, is the key question here. The drama intensified when Trump and former vice president Mike Pence, who has joined Ducey in endorsing Taylor Robson, appeared in the state on the same day for competing rallies.

What happens here will have big implications for the 2024 presidential election, given that Arizona will likely be a swing state again. The state was a hotbed for conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen. It was something that Ducey wouldn’t get himself involved with and likely Taylor Robson wouldn’t, either. Lake, however, has made election denial something of a platform as he heads into the GOP primary.

In exchange for his endorsement, Trump may be expecting some help from Lake if it’s a close presidential race.

Missouri Senate race

Republican Senator Roy Blunt’s retirement set off quite the contest in the Republican primary, given that the winner will likely be elected in the fall against the Democratic nominee.

Among the storylines is a comeback attempt by former governor Eric Greitens, who resigned amid allegations of domestic violence and rape.

Based on name recognition and his fervent pandering to the Republican base, Greitens appeared to be a frontrunner for some time. That has changed in recent weeks, though, after he published a campaign ad that had him literally shooting at figurative Republicans he didn’t think were conservative enough.

Among other things, a super PAC was formed by other Republicans aimed at just stopping him. It seems to have had some impact. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt has been rising, in particular. Also benefiting is Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who has the endorsement from the state’s other senator, Josh Hawley.

If you’re confused about this race, consider what Trump did Monday night: he gave a dual endorsement for both Greitens and Schmitt.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.