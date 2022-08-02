Democrats boost funding of ads to aid far-right Republicans

The party reached a flash point with its recent decision to invest more than $400,000 to help the primary challenger running Tuesday against Representative Peter Meijer, Republican of Michigan. John Gibbs has promoted the bizarre “Spirit Cooking” conspiracy theory, which claims prominent Democrats participated in satanic rituals involving bodily fluids, and baselessly denied the 2020 election results. Meijer happens to be one of just 10 House Republicans who risked their careers by voting to impeach former president Donald Trump.

There’s a growing reckoning in the Democratic Party over a strategy that isn’t entirely new but is rather risky and at least somewhat unseemly: spending money in Republican primaries to try to nominate more extreme — and potentially more beatable — candidates.

The move has prompted a backlash among some House Democrats who worry not just about candidates like Gibbs potentially winning, but about the message it sends.

While this is a particularly pitched example, it’s hardly the only one. Democrats have spent money to help a trio of further-right candidates win primaries in governor’s races in Illinois, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. They’ve also attempted the strategy in key races in California and Colorado — where it failed — and have dabbled in it in Arizona, which holds its gubernatorial primary Tuesday. In nearly every race, the beneficiary has been someone who has cast doubt on the 2020 election results.

Alongside Michigan, Pennsylvania might be the diciest situation, in that a leader of the election-denying movement, Doug Mastriano, is now the Republican nominee, polls competitively, and could soon wield significant control over that swing state's election results. But in a good Republican year, you simply never know what kind of candidates could get swept up in a wave.

The efforts often sound as though they might be attacks — and would be understood as such in a general-election context — but in actuality they’re meant to attract more conservative Republican base voters to the candidates when that’s the matter at hand.

The objections to the strategy are generally twofold.

One objection is that, if the November midterm elections don't go to plan, Democrats could unintentionally help put candidates like Mastriano and Gibbs in office. (Meijer's district favored Biden by 9 points in 2020.) The other is that it's just a bad look, period, to fund such candidates. If undermining democracy is so dangerous, how can you possibly justify helping the person doing it? Even if they seem like an easier opponent?

Representative Dean Phillips, Democrat of Minnesota, has told Politico, “It’s dishonorable, and it’s dangerous, and it’s just damn wrong.” Representative Adam Kinzinger, the Illinois Republican and Jan. 6 committee member who voted alongside Meijer to impeach Trump, also argued it makes Democrats’ complaints about the lack of “good Republicans” ring hollow.

WASHINGTON POST

Senate passes Capitol police officer suicide bill

WASHINGTON — Inspired by the mental health toll that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot took on first responders, the Senate passed a bill Monday night that creates a pathway for families of officers who die by suicide to access death benefits.

The unanimous passage of the act means it now heads to President Biden’s desk, following prolonged advocacy by the partners of multiple officers who were on duty at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 assault and died by suicide in the aftermath. The bill also would amend the federal Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program to make it easier for officers suffering from posttraumatic stress disorder linked to their work to access disability benefits.

‘’Our law enforcement officers serve on the front lines of events that can inflict severe emotional trauma — from mass shootings to protecting the United States Capitol during a violent insurrection,’’ said Representative Don Beyer, Democrat from Virginia, whose district includes the family of Washington, D.C., officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide in the aftermath of the riot. The officers suffering work-related PTSD should have the ‘’same benefits as those suffering from a physical injury,’’ Beyer said.

Because officer suicides have long not been considered to be ‘’in the line of duty,’’ the families of some of those officers - including Smith and Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood - spent months pressing local and federal officials to honor the officers in the same way as any others who die in the line of duty. Their public advocacy sparked a broader national discussion about mental health within law enforcement, and the Capitol Police created a new mental wellness center in Liebengood’s name.

WASHINGTON POST

Kansas seen as test on voter feelings on abortion decision

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas is holding the nation’s first test of voter feelings about the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, with people statewide deciding Tuesday whether to allow their conservative Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion.

The referendum on the proposed antiabortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution is being closely watched as a barometer of liberal and moderate voters’ anger over the June ruling overturning the nationwide right to abortion. But the outcome might not reflect broader sentiments in the country as a whole, given how conservative Kansas is and how twice as many Republicans as Democrats have voted in its August primaries over the past decade.

Supporters of the measure wouldn’t say before the vote whether they intend to pursue a ban if it passes, but they’ve spent decades pushing for new restrictions on a nearly annual basis and many other states in the Midwest and South have banned abortion in recent weeks. By not stating their position, they were seeking to win over voters who favored some restrictions but not an outright ban.

Abortion rights advocates expect the Legislature to ban abortion if the ballot measure passes, and in a surge of early voting the electorate was more Democratic than usual.

Chandler Alton, a 28-year-old physical therapist from Overland Park, voted Tuesday against the abortion measure.

“Abortion is health care and the government shouldn’t have a say on whether women receive what could be life-saving care,” Alton said, adding that she would in the future vote for candidates who wouldn’t ‘’let this kind of thing happen.”

Typically, primary elections in Kansas are limited to the two major parties, but unaffiliated voters can cast a vote in this election for the constitutional amendment.

Key primaries are also being held in Missouri, where former governor Eric Greitens hoped to complete a stunning political comeback from a sexting and illicit affair scandal, and Arizona, which pits Karrin Taylor Robson, backed by former vice president Mike Pence, against Kari Lake, backed by Donald Trump, in the primary for governor.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

White House OK’s arms sales to Middle East countries

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration on Tuesday approved two massive arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to help them defend against Iran.

The more than $5 billion in missile defense and related sales follow President Biden’s visit to the Middle East last month, during which he met with numerous regional leaders in Saudi Arabia. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been hit in recent months with rocket attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebel movement in Yemen.

Although Tuesday’s approvals are for defensive weapons, they may be questioned by lawmakers who had supported Biden’s decision last year to cut Saudi Arabia and the UAE off from major purchases of offensive US arms because of their involvement in the war in Yemen.

The new sales include $3 billion for Patriot missiles for Saudi Arabia specifically designed to protect itself from rocket attacks by the Houthis, and $2.2 billion for high-altitude missile defense for the UAE.

ASSOCIATED PRESS












