White House retrofits infrastructure bill to better help poor communities

On Tuesday, top officials with the Environmental Protection Agency and the Agriculture Department unveiled a plan to provide technical assistance to 11 impoverished communities in the South, Appalachia, and tribal areas.

It represents a midcourse adjustment on the signature achievement of President Biden’s administration, with a goal of speeding up assistance to local governments that lack the staffing and know-how to apply for $55 billion in funding for water projects tucked into the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which passed in November.

The announcement took place in Lowndes County, Ala., a 1960s civil rights battleground where more than half of residents lack access to functional septic or municipal wastewater systems. Hundreds of people, almost all of them Black, resort to using homemade “straight pipes,” which pump raw sewage into their yards, nearby creeks, and the streets.

“In all my travels, the time I spent in Lowndes County was disheartening and frankly very hard to process,” said Michael Regan, the EPA administrator, who has crisscrossed the country as part of the administration’s environmental justice initiative.

“This is an environment where children are playing in the same yard with raw sewage, homes where waste is backing up into people’s tubs and the very sinks where they wash their dishes,” added Regan, a former environmental official in North Carolina who is the first Black man to run the EPA. “These are really, really tough experiences.”

In a statement, Biden said, “This is the United States of America: No one should have raw sewage in their backyards or seeping into their homes.”

The administration will target its assistance to communities in seven states: Lowndes and Greene counties in Alabama; Bolivar County, Mississippi; Doña Ana County and Santo Domingo Pueblo in New Mexico; Duplin and Halifax counties in North Carolina; Harlan County, Kentucky; McDowell and Raleigh counties in West Virginia; and the San Carlos Apache Tribe in Arizona.

The initial funding for the effort is about $5 million. But Mitch Landrieu, a former mayor of New Orleans who oversees coordination of the infrastructure act for Biden, said the move was a significant shift that would give local officials greater access to a wide range of assistance.

Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary, said his ultimate goal was to eliminate the advantages that some counties have when gaining access to a wide array of federal aid programs.

“They have to learn how to play the game,” he said. “And they have to learn how to play the game at multiple levels, with multiple departments.”

Starting this month, EPA and Agriculture Department experts will begin to work directly with local officials to create needs assessments and project lists, draft the detailed proposals demanded by state governments, and ensure that projects are executed efficiently.

The idea for the change, Landrieu said, came from Biden. In January, while on Air Force One, he read an article in The New York Times documenting the problems in Lowndes County. He then instructed his aides to make sure the issues were dealt with “right now,” Landrieu and Vilsack said.

“You can’t just send money out and hope that the states and the locals get together,” Landrieu added. “It’s important to be on the ground to make sure.”

Environmental activists, who have urged federal officials to take a more active role to assist these regions for years, said the initiative was welcome news but would not work long term unless the White House remained engaged indefinitely.

“I think this is the beginning, and just a first step, not an end in itself,” said Catherine Coleman Flowers, an Alabama native and MacArthur fellow whose 2020 book “Waste” highlighted the sanitation crisis in Lowndes County.

Flowers said she wanted to see Biden’s team go further and is urging them to require that all new sanitation systems come with a 10-year money-back warranty to ensure they do not fail in the harsh conditions.

Overall, about $25 billion is allocated to replace failing drinking-water systems in cities such as Flint, Mich., and Jackson, Miss., which garnered much of the attention paid to the water quality part of the bill. The measure also includes $11.7 billion in new funding to upgrade municipal sewer and drainage systems, septic tanks and clustered systems for small communities.

The main conduit for the money is an existing loan program retrofitted to allow communities to forgo repayment of their debt, turning the funding into a grant.

While the revolving loan fund is generally regarded as a successful program, a study last year by the Environmental Policy Innovation Center and the University of Michigan found that many states were less likely to tap revolving loan funds on behalf of poor communities with larger minority populations.