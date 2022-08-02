3 things to know about newly acquired Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire

McGuire, 27, hit .225 in 53 games for the White Sox in 2022 prior to the trade.

The full terms of the deal include either cash considerations or a player to be named later heading to Boston from Chicago.

As part of a flurry of Monday trades , the Red Sox acquired catcher Reese McGuire from the White Sox in exchange for relief pitcher Jake Diekman.

Here are a few other things to know about him:

He’s a former first-round pick

Growing up in Covington, Washington, McGuire excelled early on his baseball career.

While in high school, he represented the United States in the 2012 18U Baseball World Championship. McGuire helped the U.S. win the competition, batting .400 with four doubles and 11 RBIs in 35 at-bats (and featuring at several positions — catcher, first base, third base, and left field — on defense).

For his effort, McGuire was named USA Baseball’s Player of the Year.

Though he was committed to play college baseball for the University of San Diego, McGuire eventually signed professionally after he was selected in the first round (14th overall) by the Pirates.

He’s already been traded three times in his career

After signing with the Pirates in June 2013, McGuire played in Pittsburgh’s minor league organization for three-and-a-half seasons, advancing to the Double-A level.

In 2016, McGuire was part of a trade in which the Pirates also sent pitcher Francisco Liriano and outfielder Harold Ramirez to the Blue Jays in exchange for pitcher Drew Hutchinson.

The deal was described at time as a “pure salary dump” by the Pirates regarding Liriano’s remaining $15 million contract, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

In addition, McGuire has also already been traded in 2022. Prior to his deal to Boston, he arrived in Chicago in April after being dealt from Toronto in exchange for fellow catcher Zack Collins.

He was arrested in 2020

Reese was arrested in Feb. 2020 for public masturbation in a Dunedin, Florida.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, he was seen exposing himself inside an SUV of a Florida strip mall.

He eventually pled no contest to a reduced second-degree misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.