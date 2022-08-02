Christian Vázquez bids farewell to Red Sox in Instagram post: ‘There are a lot of mixed feelings’

“There are a lot of mixed feelings as I am writing this,” Vázquez wrote. “... Red Sox Nation has been with me all the way. You have seen me grow up as a person and as a player ... It is true that Red Sox Nation is one of the best [fanbases] in baseball and in the WORLD!”

Christian Vázquez said goodbye to the Red Sox organization and its fanbase on Tuesday morning in an Instagram post after being traded to the Astros on Monday.

Vázquez, who shared his comments alongside a photo of his 2018 World Series ring, touched on the fact that he had been with the organization for his entire career, stretching back to when he was drafted 2008.

Vázquez, who learned he had been traded while warming up on the field at Minute Maid Park in Houston, was the longest-tenured Red Sox on this year’s roster.

His teammates said Monday that Vázquez had proven to be one of the clubhouse’s most respected leaders over his eight years in the majors.

Vázquez also voiced his appreciation for teammates, as well as the coaches and support staff within the organization.

“The coaches, clubhouse staff, trainers, and teammates who became my family during my time in all of the Red Sox teams, I am forever grateful,” he wrote, “for you helped me when I was away from my family and I felt supported by you.”

Vázquez and his wife Gabriela started their family in the Boston area. He touched on the memories in his post: “My family and I will always miss you,” he wrote to fans. “Boston will always have a place in my heart, and this is me leaving a piece of it with you.”

Vázquez also expressed his excitement to help the Astros in their quest for a World Series title.

“To the Houston Astros, thank you for this opportunity!” he wrote. “I look forward to playing for Astros Fans and taking it all the way!”

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.