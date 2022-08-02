Dolphins’ tampering with Tom Brady was extensive, and Robert Kraft should be upset

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced sanctions following a six-month investigation into allegations by former Dolphins coach (and Patriots assistant) Brian Flores that Ross tried to incentivize it for Flores to tank games, and that Ross and co-owner Bruce Beal illegally tried to recruit Brady to Miami.

And Patriots owner Robert Kraft can’t be thrilled with either Ross or Brady for going behind his back.

The NFL threw the book at the Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross Tuesday for tampering with Tom Brady — far more than was previously known.

Ross and the Dolphins were cleared by the NFL of the tanking allegations. But the tampering was corroborated and drew significant penalties:

▪ The Dolphins lost a first-round pick in 2023 and third-round pick in 2024.

▪ Ross, the team’s majority owner since 2009, was fined $1.5 million, suspended for the first six weeks of the season, can’t attend a league meeting until next March, and was stripped of all of his committee assignments.

▪ Beal was fined $500,000 and may not attend any league meetings for the rest of the year.

The loss of a first-round pick matches the Patriots’ penalty for illegal videotaping in 2007, but the addition of the third-round pick makes it a harsher punishment.

The NFL’s investigation confirmed the Globe’s reporting from April that the Dolphins were recruiting Brady last winter to join the team’s ownership and front office and former Saints coach Sean Payton to be their head coach. Brady was still under contract with the Buccaneers, while Payton, who stepped down from the Saints, is still contractually obligated to the team.

But the investigation also revealed that Ross, Beal, and the Dolphins had been recruiting Brady far longer.

Beal, a real estate developer and friend of Brady’s, began recruiting Brady “as early as August 2019 and continued throughout the 2019 season and post-season,” per the NFL. These “numerous and detailed discussions” went through Beal, who relayed the content to Ross.

The NFL’s findings shed new light on Brady’s 2019 season, his final year with the Patriots. Brady expressed profound frustration throughout the season, at one point calling himself “the most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the NFL.” The Patriots ultimately flopped over the second half of the season and lost at home to the Titans in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Kraft can’t be thrilled that Ross was trying to recruit Brady as early as training camp of 2019. And he can’t be happy to learn that Brady had his sights set elsewhere before the season began.

Who knows how much those conversations with Beal distracted Brady and affected his mood and preparation? Brady won’t be punished for his role in tampering, but he was just as culpable.

The NFL also found that the Dolphins recruited Brady again as early as December 2021. Both Ross and Beal had multiple conversations with Brady about “becoming a limited partner in the Dolphins and possibly serving as a football executive, although at times they also included the possibility of his playing for the Dolphins,” per the NFL.

And the NFL found that the Dolphins contacted Payton without asking the Saints for permission and before Payton had announced that he was stepping down.

Ross has long coveted a star quarterback, with Brady always at the top of his list. Their connection is the University of Michigan; Brady is the star alumnus, Ross a wealthy donor whose name is on the business school.

Ross’s three-year recruitment of Brady was finally coming to fruition this winter. Brady bought a $20 million home in Miami Beach, announced his retirement Feb. 1, and was set to join the Dolphins front office, with the potential of playing again. He was going to be a package deal with Payton, whose agent, Don Yee, is also Brady’s agent.

Instead, the plans were scrapped because of an unrelated and unforeseen event — Flores’s lawsuit against the Dolphins, filed just hours after Brady retired in February. Flores alleged tanking, tampering, and racial discrimination.

Despite the NFL’s findings of tampering, Ross said in a statement, “I strongly disagree with the conclusions and the punishment. However, I will accept the outcome because the most important thing is that there be no distractions for our team as we begin an exciting and winning season. I will not allow anything to get in the way of that.”

The sanctions would have been even tougher had the NFL found that Ross tried to get Flores to intentionally lose games in 2019 to help the team’s draft position. The NFL found that Ross may have offered Flores $100,000 to lose games toward the end of the season, but “such a comment was not intended or taken to be a serious offer, nor was the subject pursued in any respect by Mr. Ross or anyone else at the club.”

Flores said in a statement that he was disappointed with the NFL’s finding on the tanking allegations and wants to see Ross suffer harsher consequences.

“While the investigator found that the Dolphins had engaged in impermissible tampering of ‘unprecedented scope and severity,’ Mr. Ross will avoid any meaningful consequence,” Flores said. “I am disappointed to learn that the investigator minimized Mr. Ross’s offers and pressure to tank games, especially when I wrote and submitted a letter at the time to Dolphins executives documenting my serious concerns regarding this subject.”

Ross probably is lucky that the NFL didn’t come down harder. Brady definitely is lucky that players aren’t held accountable for tampering.

And Kraft should be ticked off. While the Patriots were fighting for playoff seeding and a first-round bye in 2019, Brady went behind Kraft’s back and apparently had his head in Miami.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.