Former Bruins Milan Lucic, Torey Krug reunite with teammates at Tuukka Rask’s wedding

Among those ex-Bruins was Milan Lucic, who spent 2007 through 15 with Boston, winning a Stanley Cup in 2011.

The wedding allowed for a reunion of sorts, as many of Rask’s former teammates — some of whom are no longer with the Bruins — were in attendance.

Retired Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask got married to his longtime girlfriend Jasmiina Nikkila in Italy over the weekend.

Lucic also documented much of the weekend on social media, capturing moments with Bruins past and present, including David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Torey Krug.

Lucic, now with the Calgary Flames, and Krug, a member of the St. Louis Blues, spent some time on the water with Krejci, whom the Bruins are hoping to bring back this season following a year spent playing in Czechia.

Also in attendance were Charlie McAvoy, currently with the Bruins, as well Kevan Miller, who spent his entire career with Boston before retiring following the 2020-21 season.

They could be seen enjoying the weekend’s festivities with their teammates on the NHL’s Instagram.

The wedding also produced a viral moment, as this video of Rask showing off his dance moves has been making the rounds on social media: