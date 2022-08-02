Game 105: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

On a day when longtime catcher Christian Vázquez was traded shortly before the first pitch, the Red Sox went out and defeated the Astros, 3-2.
More moves are expected ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline. We’ll have updates here.
Once the deadline passes, the Red Sox will take on the Astros for the second game of their series at Minute Maid Park. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound as the Sox have a chance to win the season series in Houston.
Here is a preview.
Lineups
RED SOX (52-52): TBA
Pitching: RHP Kutter Crawford (2-3, 4.15 ERA)
ASTROS (67-37): TBA
Pitching: RHP Cristian Javier (6-6, 3.26 ERA)
Time: 8:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Javier: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 1-4, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, J.D. Martinez 2-4, Kevin Plawecki 0-1, Rob Refsnyder 1-1, Alex Verdugo 0-0
Astros vs. Crawford: Has not faced any Houston batters
Stat of the day: For the first time since July 9-10, the Red Sox have a two-game winning streak.
Notes: Crawford is winless over his last four starts, going 0-1 despite a 3.18 ERA and a .626 opponent OPS. He has allowed more than three earned runs only once in six starts this season and is making his first career appearance against the Astros. … Javier is also winless over his last four starts, going 0-3 with a 5.79 ERA and .873 opponent OPS. He has one save and a 2.57 ERA in two career relief appearances against the Red Sox.
