Game 105: Red Sox at Astros lineups and notes

On a day when longtime catcher Christian Vázquez was traded shortly before the first pitch, the Red Sox went out and defeated the Astros, 3-2.

More moves are expected ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. deadline. We’ll have updates here.

Once the deadline passes, the Red Sox will take on the Astros for the second game of their series at Minute Maid Park. Kutter Crawford will be on the mound as the Sox have a chance to win the season series in Houston.