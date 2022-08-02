Hanover’s Collin Frucci is riding a wave of momentum into the Water Ski National Championships

Riding momentum from those performances Frucci is brimming with confidence as he prepares for his next event, the 80th Goode Water Ski National Championships in Maize, Kans., on Aug. 13. Competing at nationals for the eighth straight year, the 19-year-old feels this is his best shot to medal, or even win.

A 2021 Hanover High graduate, Frucci placed third in the slalom at the Junior US Open Water Ski Championships in California last month. Last week, in Virginia, he won the Eastern Regionals for the fifth consecutive year.

“I’ve never been on the podium before at nationals so this year is really, really important to me,” Frucci said “This year everything’s been coming together.”

Frucci, who played football and rugby at Hanover, acknowledges the obscurity of water skiing, especially in the Northeast.

So how did he get involved?

“My grandparents have a house on Lake Winnipesaukee and we go up there every summer,” said Frucci. “I started water skiing when I was young, learning from my parents.”

His mother, Diana, and father, Jay, met on the water ski team at the University of Kentucky. They passed the niche sport down to Collin and his two brothers, Cade and Robbie.

By age 11, he was competing in tournaments nationally. At 12, he qualified for nationals for the first time.

Frucci said the slalom is his best race (he also competes in the jump) and is currently ranked 10th in the country among 18-25 year old men.

At nationals, the slalom involves navigating six buoys. After each race, the tow rope is shortened, making the course more difficult.

“The 35-foot off loop is really difficult and this year I’ve been getting through all six buoys on that path,” said Frucci, a rising sophomore on the water ski team at Florida Southern College. “I think if I run my best 35-foot off loop and get to 38, I have a chance to podium.”

Frucci is currently training on Lake Winnipesaukee. His days consist of skiing lakes around New Hampshire, watching film, and meeting with coaches.

Ahead of the marquee event of the summer, Frucci is also getting his mindset right.

“It’s all about patience and calmness,” he said. “If you rush yourself and get too tied up, anything can happen.

It’s a very hard sport but it’s fun. It’s also different because when I’m training I’m going out with my mom driving and my brother watching. It’s a little different than football practice.”

Queliz commits to NU

St. Mary’s rising senior guard Yirsy Queliz has verbally committed to Northeastern.

Queliz was named a Globe Player of the Year after leading the Spartans to a Division 3 state championship last winter. Coach Jeff Newhall said Northeastern was the first program to offer Queliz about a year ago, and that Huskies coach Bridgette Mitchell showed up to a handful of Queliz’s games even while Northeastern was in season.

“Especially at the Division I level — usually you’ll see an assistant, but to see the head coach there as many times as we saw her? Then we took the whole team to a game at Northeastern and [Queliz] was really excited about that,” Newhall said.

A 5-foot-5 point guard, Queliz averaged 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a junior during St. Mary’s title run. She’s been with the school since eighth grade and has already surpassed 1,000 career points.

Queliz came to the United States from the Dominican Republic and has made the adjustment look seamless. While Newhall always knew Queliz was talented on the court, it was her determination to learn a new language and thrive in a new country that quickly convinced him she would go far.

“When I saw the effort that she was putting in to try to make it work academically, I knew the basketball part was going to be easy because that’s a real passion,” Newhall said. “She’s a true student-athlete. I saw what she had to do [and] the sacrifices that she made.”

Queliz will join fellow Globe All-Scholastic Oralye Kiefer, a 6-3 forward from Wayland via Beaver Country Day who joins the Huskies as a freshman.

First, Queliz will try to repeat as a state champion on a Spartans roster that returns most of its cast from last year.

“I’m kind of 50-50; there’s half of me that just can’t wait for the season to start and just enjoy one more year with these kids,” Newhall said. “And the only half of it is, it’s a little depressing to know that we only have somewhere between 20 and 30 games left together. For Yirsy and I, it would be five years, and so that’s a little bittersweet.”

Notables

⋅ The 2022 Division 1 state champion BC High basketball team was honored Thursday at the State House. The Eagles toured the executive hall and received an ovation in the voting room from the House of Representatives. State representative Kevin Honan and BC High coach Bill Loughnane are longtime friends, and the two set up the meeting in March after Bill’s son, Mike, helped the Eagles defeat Newton North in the state final and complete a perfect 25-0 season.

▪ At Carver, Mark Showan was hired as boys’ soccer coach. Showan is also the Crusaders’ schoboys basketball coach and will take over a prominent program in the South Shore League that was unable to field a varsity team last fall because of low numbers . . . Mike Hill will be the new head football coach at Georgetown after a three-year run at Lexington . . . Brian Jalbert was named the girls basketball coach at Dartmouth, his alma mater, after coaching the Indians’ JV team for eight years . . . Reading announced Carolyn Avery as its girls hockey coach. The former St. Michael’s College player had been an assistant at Concord-Carlisle.

⋅ Rivers defensive back and wide receiver Kalyl Lindsey, a 5-11, 185-pound rising senior, committed to Brown . . . Franklin rising senior Jayden Consigli is headed to UMass Lowell for lacrosse. The attack recorded 67 goals and 47 assists this spring for 114 points, second in the Hockomock behind teammate Luke Davis . . . Dexter Southfield’s Matt Conte, an Andover native, was one of nine New England players selected for next week’s Area Code Games in San Diego. The catcher and third basemen is the only rising junior from the region on the roster. Norwood’s Jack Cropper, a Northeastern commit; St. Sebastian’s Hagan Ward, a Notre Dame commit from Wellesley; and Tabor’s Javar Williams, a Wake Forest commit from Dartmouth were selected as rising seniors.

