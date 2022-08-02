Patriots training camp report: A show of strength by Christian Barmore

Barmore engaged with Will Sherman, holding off the bear-hugging guard with his right hand while simultaneously engulfing Ty Montgomery at the line scrimmage.

The Patriots defensive tackle, who is never shy about showing off his strength, pulled off the best defensive play of training camp in Tuesday morning’s sweltering heat.

It was an impressive display of power and focus by the 6-foot-5-inch, 310-pounder, who is poised to build on an impressive rookie season.

It came one play after Barmore ran over Yasir Durant to gain backfield penetration. He also posted his second straight dominant day during one-on-one battles. On back-to-back reps, he flattened Mike Onwenu then crushed Kody Russell.

ROLL CALL

Not participating: QB Brian Hoyer (undisclosed), TE Dalton Keene (undisclosed), RB James White (PUP), OLs Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber (nonfootball injury).

Bill Belichick noted before practice that he expects Hoyer, who missed his fourth straight practice, to return “fairly soon.” The coach had no update on White, who is recovering from a hip injury.

DE Deatrich Wise and rookie RB Pierre Strong were limited. Strong has yet to participate in team or individual drills.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Full pads.

TOP PLAY

Nelson Agholor displayed excellent body control as he leapt to snag a deep sideline ball from Mac Jones with his right arm while fending off Joejuan Williams with his left during the initial round of one-on-ones. The entire defense dropped and did pushups after Agholor’s snag.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Agholor also had a late TD reception from Jones, who dropped in the pass over a pair of defenders. Agholor tossed the ball to guard Cole Strange and let the rookie do the spiking honors.

▪ Williams broke up a pass intended for Lil’Jordan Humphrey during individual drills and received a low-five from Belichick on his way back to the line.

▪ Jonathan Jones had a late pass breakup of a Jones pass intended for Agholor during the one-on-ones.

▪ DeVante Parker shook Malcolm Butler for a nice catch during the ones as the two veterans continue their entertaining training camp battle.

▪ Tyquan Thornton, who is making at least one sterling play per practice, made a twisting, over-the-shoulder catch with Jalen Mills in coverage. Mills even gave the rookie burner some applause after the grab.

▪ Coincidentally, just as a Commuter Rail train whistled in the background, linebacker Mack Wilson steamrolled running back J.J. Taylor for the loudest crack of the day.

▪ Josh Uche got the better of Isaiah Wynn on a pair of one-on-one trench reps. Uche has shown nice bend to get around the edge this summer.

▪ Henry Anderson had a “sack” and also a pass breakup at the line of scrimmage.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Mac Jones wore a compression sleeve on his right arm and joked that with Hoyer out, he was just carrying on a tradition. He later revealed it was just a way to keep his arm warm during Bailey Zappe’s reps.

▪ In a summer tradition, several rookies were spotted toting equipment belonging to veterans back to the locker room after practice. Among them was DeMarcus Mitchell, who was hauling fellow Purdue alum Ja’Whaun Bentley’s gear.

▪ Punter Jake Bailey worked on his onside kick technique.

▪ Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler had a private “gunner” tutorial with Matthew Slater and special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

▪ Lonie “Snow Angel” Paxton and Ted Johnson were among the Patriots alumni taking in practice. Robert Kraft had a brief chat with Paxton as he left.

▪ The first helicopter landing and takeoff of training camp happened just after 9 a.m. as players were taking the field. The helipad is near the lower field. No word on who was being delivered.

UP NEXT

Wednesday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

Thursday: Practice, 9:30 a.m. (gates open at 8).

Friday: In-stadium practice open to Foxborough residents and season-ticket members, 7 p.m. (gates open at 6).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.