Rafael Devers makes an immediate impact in return to reshuffled Red Sox in win over Astros

The Sox activated their All-Star third baseman off the injured list for Tuesday’s game and the team immediately felt his presence in a 2-1 win over the Astros.

So, who better than Rafael Devers to get the team out of its rut?

HOUSTON — The Red Sox were in dire need of some offense, batting .237 with a .667 OPS in their last 10 games.

Houston starter Cristian Javier held the Red Sox scoreless through the first three frames, carrying a 1-0 lead into the top of the fourth inning. Much of his success against the Sox came on his four-seam fastball, a pitch he relied on more than 80 percent of the time through three.

Tommy Pham, who struck out in his first at-bat as a Red Sox, was all over Javier the second time around, lacing a 95 mile-per-hour heater up the middle that left Pham’s bat at 110.7 m.p.h. Devers, though, would one-up his new teammate, stinging a screaming line drive into the corner in right field, giving Pham time to score from first. Devers ended up with his 30th double of the year.

In the sixth, Devers tagged Javier for a solo shot, making it a 2-1 contest favoring the Sox.

The Astros are aggressive and like to swing early in the count, ranking third in the majors in first-pitch swings heading into Tuesday.

They did it against Nate Eovaldi in the first inning of Monday’s eventual 3-2 Sox win. José Altuve lined out on the first pitch he saw against Eovaldi to open up the bottom half of the first frame. The next hitter, Yuli Gurriel, doubled off Eovaldi’s first offering.

That approach didn’t change against Sox starter Kutter Crawford Tuesday. Altuve banged a first-pitch fastball to the wall against Crawford that went for a double. Gurriel’s RBI single on an 0-2 fastball put the Sox in a 1-0 hole. Crawford labored for 23 pitches that inning, but that was his only rocky frame.

Crawford, who came into the game with a 2.57 ERA in his last five outings, pieced together his sixth straight quality performance.

Similar to Eovaldi, Crawford quickly recognized that Houston would employ that aggressive approach. and began weaponizing his cutter and curveball early in the count and playing his fastball off those two pitches.

It led to a heavy dosage of ground ball outs during Crawford’s six-inning showing that included six strikeouts. He allowed seven hits, limiting the Astros to six singles, and allowed just the one earned run.

