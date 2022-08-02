Red Sox play the surprising hand they are dealt at trading deadline and acquire Eric Hosmer

In the end, with four trades in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. trade deadline, the Red Sox arguably took small steps forward while straddling both paths, declining to move dramatically in either direction.

The team could reinforce a roster rendered Swiss by injuries and poor play — perhaps at the cost of young talent capable of impacting its future. Or it could part with several players who were approaching free agency and end their Red Sox tenures.

“Even though the group looks different, I do think we have at least as good a chance to get in the postseason as we did and I hope a better one,” said chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “That was our intent.”

After three trades Monday, the Red Sox — who arrived at the deadline with a 52-52 record, in last place in the AL East, and three games out in the Wild-Card race — made one last move Tuesday, landing first baseman Eric Hosmer and two prospects from the Padres in exchange for minor league lefthander Jay Groome.

While the Sox dealt away catcher Christian Vázquez and reliever Jake Diekman, the acquisitions of Hosmer, outfielder Tommy Pham, and catcher Reese McGuire allowed the team to consider itself as much of a contender after the deadline as it was before.

Still, the Sox explored numerous scenarios — and the one deal that came together Tuesday proved entirely unexpected.

According to several industry sources, the Sox discussed possible trades involving pending free agents Nate Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, and Rich Hill. But the team sought what other teams considered extremely high returns — strong prospects in some cases, a combination of big league talent and prospects in others.

“[It] felt like they just wanted to see if someone would get dumb,” said one AL evaluator.

In the absence of teams willing to pay such costs for rentals, the Sox kept their big league group together, hoping that the deadline additions and players soon returning from injury (Hill, Michael Wacha, Trevor Story, and Kiké Hernández, among others) can propel a postseason bid.

“Simply put, we do think we have a chance to make a run,” said Bloom. “When we have a shot like this, even if it’s not the shot we hoped to have in April, we set a high bar before we throw away that shot.”

When the deadline passed with the addition of Hosmer and no further departures, the Sox players in Houston experienced relief and a measure of excitement at the chance to compete for the postseason.

“It’s like on New Year’s Eve — 3, 2, 1, fireworks,” manager Alex Cora said about the deadline. “We get a phone call [saying no one else has been traded] and here we go. There’s a lot of excitement. For how down we were [after the Vázquez trade on Monday], there’s a lot of people excited in the clubhouse keeping some of these guys to make a push.”

The Hosmer deal proved fascinating and unexpected, the collateral outcome of a blockbuster that didn’t initially involve the Sox.

Early Tuesday, the Padres landed superstar Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Nationals. Hosmer, who has three-plus years and roughly $44 million remaining on the eight-year, $144 million deal, was initially among the players going to Washington. But the first baseman — who had the Nationals on a 10-team no-trade list — exercised his right to veto the deal, leaving the Padres scrambling.

In past years, the Sox and Padres had discussed deals in which the Red Sox would assume Hosmer’s contract and receive a top prospect in return.

More recently, San Diego and the Sox discussed other deals, including a more far-reaching deal that included a catcher swap of Vázquez for Austin Nola, along with Hosmer and other parts. But Tuesday, San Diego came back to the Sox with a new proposition.

The Padres would pay all of Hosmer’s roughly $44 million, save for the big league minimum. The teams then figured out a prospect swap, with San Diego sending a pair of lower-level prospects — middle infielder Max Ferguson (the No. 23 prospect in the Padres system, according to Baseball America) and outfielder Corey Rosier (unranked) — while getting back WooSox lefthander Jay Groome, a 2016 first-round pick.

The chance to add Hosmer for no real cost in salary offered the Sox an obvious chance to upgrade. The team’s first base production has been abysmal, near the bottom of MLB teams in average (.203, 29th), OBP (.278, 27th), and slugging (.349, 28th), with dreadful defense.

Hosmer, 32, is hitting .272/.336/.391 with eight homers — good for a 112 OPS+. The four-time Gold Glover now grades as more of a defensively average first baseman. Still, in both respects, he represented a sizable improvement for the Sox.

“Not saying anything that’s not obvious, we have struggled to find stability at the first base position this year and we think Eric will provide that,” said Bloom.

With the additions of Hosmer, Pham, and McGuire, as well as the addition of prospects Ferguson and Rosier as well as Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu (the two minor leaguers whom the team got in the Vázquez deal), the Sox believe they did justice to any hopes of contending while adding to their farm system. It wasn’t necessarily the path the team anticipated but ultimately the Sox decided it was their best path forward.

“If you had asked me [Monday] night I would’ve thought we would’ve made more moves than we did [Tuesday],” said Bloom. “[But] when you have a chance at the playoffs, a real chance, even if it’s not the chance you were hoping to have, or even the chance we had a month ago, that’s not something you take lightly. And we wanted to do what we could to bolster that chance and still do the right moves for the organization.

“At the end of the day we weren’t going to force anything that didn’t fit those goals.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.