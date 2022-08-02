Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez can breathe a sigh of relief as trade deadline passes without a deal

Martinez was on the field prior to batting practice, signing autographs for kids on the field. Martinez said that he never felt the stress that can come with the trade deadline, noting that he’s been traded before. Now, though, he’s ready to move forward.

“We’re good,” Cora said before the second game of a three-game set against the Astros Tuesday. “This is what we got. We have a good baseball team. Obviously, we have work to do. Where we’re at as a team, it’s not perfect, but there’s some pieces that came out of here.”

HOUSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora entered the dugout from the clubhouse at Minute Maid Park and emphatically clapped his hands. The trade deadline was over and J.D. Martinez , the player implicated in many of the Sox’ trade talks, remains in Boston.

”I think it’s a relief for everybody,” Martinez said. “We’ll see what happens. We [got] a couple of more pieces. Everybody got a little bit stronger so we have to step up a little bit.”

The Red Sox kept Martinez informed leading up to the deadline. Martinez, who is a free agent at the end of the season, told president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom he understood the business aspect and wouldn’t take it personally if he was dealt.

”Do whatever you think is going to be best for the franchise,” Martinez said he told Bloom. “It’s really not going to affect me wanting to come back here next year. Make the franchise better. If you think we have a chance then let’s go for it. I want to go for it. I don’t have so many years left.”

Ultimately, the Sox decided to try to go for it and retain Martinez.

”We’re in a good position to make a run,” Bloom said. “We’re in a good position to give our fans meaningful baseball.”

