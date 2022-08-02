Red Sox were buyers and sellers at the trade deadline

Chaim Bloom took both paths. On Monday he traded starting catcher Christian Vázquez to the Astros for two prospects and sent lefty reliever Jake Diekman, who led the team in appearances, to the White Sox for backup catcher Reese McGuire.

It’s a good way to describe the approach the Red Sox took at the trade deadline.

HOUSTON — “When you get to the fork in the road, take it,” is one of the apocryphal statements attributed to noted baseball philosopher Yogi Berra.

Then on Tuesday, Bloom traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer and left fielder Tommy Pham.

The Sox emerged better in some spots, worse in others.

J.D. Martinez, who was all but packing his bags on Monday, is still on the team. Rich Hill was expecting a tap on the shoulder and it never came.

Alex Cora, downcast on Monday, was enthused on Tuesday.

“We accomplished a few things that we wanted to do,” he said. “Now we turn the page . . . For how down we were [Monday] there’s a lot of people excited in the clubhouse.”

Most teams in baseball could be labeled as buyers and sellers. The Sox were both. Over two days they added three major league players and four prospects while losing two major league players and one prospect.

“We we’re trying to get greedy and do everything we could,” Bloom said.

Hosmer, who is expected to join the team in Kansas City on Thursday, is a clear upgrade from the tandem of Franchy Cordero and Bobby Dalbec.

Pham, now on his fifth team in five seasons, is a competent veteran with power and speed. The plan is for him to play left field with Alex Verdugo going to right.

“Simply put, we do think we have a chance to make a run,” Bloom said.

It’s a 29 percent chance, according to Fangraphs.com. As they took the field against the Astros, the Sox were three games out of a wild-card spot with 58 to play.

“We have a shot,” Cora said.

Under the new playoff format, the second and third wild-card teams play a best-of-three series on the road. Bloom placed his bet there instead of collecting more prospects for the pending free agents.

The Sox also are showing faith in the idea that Michael Wacha, Trevor Story, Kiké Hernández, and Matt Strahm can come off the injured list this month and help the team.

Cora also believes that Hosmer, 32, and Pham, 34, will add some urgency to the mix.

Hosmer was given away by the Padres, who agreed to pick up all but the major-league minimum of the $46 million remaining on his contract. The Padres also sent the Sox two Single A prospects and took back Triple A lefthander Jay Groome.

Hosmer was viewed as a burden on the Padres. Now he has a chance to play at Fenway Park and rewrite his story.

“In a sense we’re a more complete team,” Cora said. “We can do different things than we weren’t able to do a few days ago. Hopefully it works out.”

Said Bloom: “I think you could very well say, and I say this with no disrespect to Christian, that even though the group looks different, we have every bit as good a chance [to make the postseason].”

Cora spun the day as a positive.

But Bloom, who is planning to fly here first thing Wednesday morning, still has some damage control to do in the clubhouse.

Trading Vázquez was a tough blow to Xander Bogaerts, who has the right to out of his contract after the season.

He asked not to speak to reporters on Monday but did Tuesday. Bogaerts clearly did not like the idea of Vázquez being traded.

I asked Bogaerts if the trade would affect his decision to stay with the Sox.

“That’s a good question. I haven’t given thought of that at all,” he said. “Now isn’t a good time to talk about it. Sometimes your mind isn’t in the right place, so I don’t want to say anything that later on I would regret.”

That’s something he’s sure to talk to Bloom about.

If the Sox catch a spark and make a move up the standings, the drama will be forgotten. Otherwise, it was two days of indecision that will create more questions.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.