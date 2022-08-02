Twins load up for playoff run by acquiring Orioles closer López and Reds starter Mahle

The Twins, who took a one-game lead in the AL Central into their game Tuesday night, have a 5.30 team ERA since the All-Star break.

The 29-year-old López is in the middle of a breakout season for the Orioles, with a sparkling 1.68 ERA and 19 of his 20 career saves. The 27-year-old Mahle is 5-7 with a 4.40 ERA in 19 starts with 114 strikeouts over 104⅓ innings for the Reds.

The Minnesota Twins stocked up their sputtering pitching staff ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline by acquiring All-Star closer Jorge López in a deal with the Baltimore Orioles and starter Tyler Mahle in a swap with the Cincinnati Reds, giving up a total of seven prospects.

López joins a Twins team that has been desperate to find reliable late-inning options beyond Jhoan Duran. Griffin Jax has been a find after his conversion from a starting role in 2021, but Emilio Pagan was recently moved into lower-leverage situations and Tyler Duffey has an ERA (4.57) almost two runs higher than his cumulative total of the previous three seasons.

Mahle will help shore up a rotation that has been ravaged by injuries, with Bailey Ober, Josh Winder, Chris Paddack, Kenta Maeda, and Randy Dobnak all sidelined. The Twins acquired Mahle’s former teammate, Sonny Gray, in a March trade with the Reds.

Baltimore received minor league pitchers Cade Povich, Yennier Cano, Juan Nuñez, and Juan Rojas from Minnesota for López. Only Cano has major league experience, but Povich was a third-round draft pick last year.

Cincinnati got the bigger haul of minor leaguers — infielders Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Spencer Steer, and lefthanded pitcher Steve Hajjar.

Including 2021 first-rounder Chase Petty, who went to the Reds for Gray, the Twins have now traded four of their first five picks from last year’s draft. Hajjar, Povich, and Encarnacion-Strand went in the second, third, and fourth rounds, respectively.

The surprising Orioles are in the mix for an AL wild card, just 2½ games out of the final spot entering play Tuesday. But they traded slugger Trey Mancini to Houston as part of a three-team deal Monday before shipping López to the AL Central leaders.

López, who makes $1.5 million this season, is arbitration-eligible in each of the next two winters and can’t become a free agent until after the World Series in 2024.

With 17 walks, 54 strikeouts, and a .174 opponent batting average in 48⅓ innings, López has produced quite the turnaround after taking a 6.04 career ERA into this season. He previously split his time between starter and reliever, but full-time focus on a late-game role has served him well.

López previously pitched for Milwaukee and Kansas City. The native of Puerto Rico was a second-round draft pick by the Brewers in 2011 and made his major league debut in 2015.

Cano, a 28-year-old righthander from Cuba, made his major league debut in May and was sent back to Triple A St. Paul on Monday. He had a 9.22 ERA in 10 appearances for the Twins and will report to Triple A Norfolk.

The 22-year-old Povich is 6-8 with a 4.46 ERA in 16 starts at High A Cedar Rapids this season. The lefthander is the most touted player going to the Orioles, ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the Twins’ organization by MLB.com. He’s going to High A Aberdeen.

The 18-year-old Rojas and the 21-year-old Nunez have been assigned to the Orioles' team in the Florida Complex League.

Yankees send Gallo to Dodgers

Joey Gallo’s unproductive tenure with the Yankees ended when he was traded to the Dodgers for minor league righthander Clayton Beeter.

The 28-year-old outfielder was acquired from Texas on July 29 last year and hit .159 for the Yankees with 25 homers, 46 RBIs, and 194 strikeouts in 421 at-bats. He was booed repeatedly by fans at Yankee Stadium, lost playing time in recent weeks to Matt Carpenter. and became superfluous when New York acquired Andrew Benintendi from Kansas City last week.

Gallo, a two-time All-Star, has a $10,275,000 salary and is owed $3,613,187 for the remainder of the season. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Beeter, 23, was 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA this season at Double A Tulsa, striking out 88 and walking 35 in 51⅔ innings. He was drafted by the Dodgers with the 66th pick in the 2020 amateur draft and signed for a $1,196,500 bonus.

Phillies add Robertson, Marsh

The Phillies acquired veteran reliever David Robertson and center fielder Brandon Marsh in a pair of trades.

Philadelphia sent minor league pitcher Ben Brown to the Cubs for the 37-year-old Robertson, one of the top relievers on the market ahead of the trade deadline. The Phillies got Marsh from the Angels in exchange for catching prospect Logan O’Hoppe.

Philadelphia, which is fighting for one of three NL wild cards, hasn’t made the postseason since 2011.

The well-traveled Robertson also played for the Phillies in 2019, making seven appearances before he was sidelined by an elbow injury that required surgery. He didn’t make it back to the majors until he pitched in 12 games with Tampa Bay in 2021.

Robertson is 3-0 with a 2.23 ERA and 14 saves in 36 appearances this year. The righthander finalized a $3.5 million, one-year contract with the Cubs on March 16.

Robertson made his big league debut in 2008 and spent his first seven seasons with the Yankees, winning the World Series in 2009. He has 151 saves and a 2.89 ERA in 709 career appearances.

The 22-year-old Brown was selected by the Phillies in the 33rd round of the 2017 amateur draft. The righthander was 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 16 appearances with High A Jersey Shore this year, including 15 starts.

Marsh is a lefty-hitting, righty-throwing 24-year-old with speed and power projection. He ranked among Los Angeles’s top prospects before debuting in the majors last season, but he has struggled in the big leagues. He’s a .239 hitter in 163 games with 10 homers, 14 stolen bases and a .653 OPS.

His defense is well regarded, and that’s an area Philadelphia sorely needed to upgrade. Marsh trails trails only two outfielders in Outs Above Average, according to Statcast.

The Phillies have stayed in the playoff race despite losing 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper because of a broken thumb on June 25. He’s expected to begin swinging a bat soon and should return before the end of the season.

Philadelphia also designated veteran outfielder Odúbel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia for assignment. The move could end Herrera’s eight-year tenure with the team that included a lengthy ban under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence policy.

The 22-year-old O’Hoppe has developed into one of the majors’ top catching prospects. He was batting .275 with 15 homers and 45 RBIs in 75 games with Double A Reading.

Blue Jays find two arms for bullpen

The Blue Jays added depth to their bullpen by acquiring relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop and a player to be named from the Marlins for shortstop prospect Jordan Groshans. Bass is 2-3 with 1.41 ERA in 45 games, while Pop has a 2-0 record and a 3.60 ERA over 18 outings. Groshans, taken 12th overall in the 2018 draft by Toronto, is hitting .250 with one homer and 24 RBIs over 67 games with Triple A Buffalo. Toronto lefthander Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers by the Phillies. The Blue Jays also designated lefthander Anthony Banda for assignment . . . Former All-Star catcher Jonathan Lucroy says he is retiring, more than a year after playing his last major league game. The Brewers said Lucroy will be inducted into the team’s wall of honor Saturday. Lucroy played for the Brewers from 2010-16 and was an All-Star in 2014 and 2016. Lucroy, 36, hasn’t played in the majors since appearing in seven games last season for Washington and Atlanta. His final game was for the Braves at Miami on July 10 last year and he became a free agent on July 22 when he refused an outright assignment to Triple A Gwinnett. Lucroy played 1,210 regular-season games with the Brewers, Rangers (2016-17), Rockies (2017), Athletics (2018), Angels (2019), Cubs (2019), Red Sox (2020), Nationals (2021), and Braves (2021). Lucroy finished fourth in the MVP balloting in 2014, when he batted .301 with a .373 on-base percentage, 13 homers, and 69 RBIs for the Brewers. He led the majors that year with 53 doubles, which remain the highest single-season total by a catcher in major-league history.